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[SMM Brief] PV module awarded capacity from 9.21-9.27 was 1,291.42 MW, with an average winning bid price of 0.71 yuan/W

Published: Sep 29, 2026 15:01 (GMT+8)
From September 21, 2026 to September 27, 2026, SMM statistics show that enterprises in China won bids for a total of 41 PV module projects, with an average winning bid price of 0.71 yuan/W. The total awarded procurement capacity was 1,291.42 MW, a decrease of 4,153.02 MW compared with the previous statistical period.

SMM, September 29:

From September 21, 2026 to September 27, 2026, SMM statistics on domestic winning bids in the current statistical period include: Tongwei Co., Ltd., LONGi Solar Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang AIKO Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd., TCL Zhonghuan Energy Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., DAS Solar New Energy Co., Ltd., Ruijing New Energy (Lishui) Co., Ltd., Chongqing Zhengrong Electric Power Technology Co., Ltd., Sany Silicon Energy (Qizhou) Co., Ltd., Hunan Yuanjude Electric Co., Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd., Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., among others, totaling 41 projects. Among them, 21 projects disclosed winning bid capacity, and 3 projects disclosed winning bid prices. The main module type procured in the current statistical period was N-type modules.

According to SMM analysis, the main winning bid capacity in the current statistical period fell within the 200MW-500MW range, with 4 sections accounting for 87.50% of the total disclosed winning bid capacity in the current statistical period. The chart above shows the capacity and average price by winning bid range. Details are as follows:

  1. The 0MW-1MW range had 7 sections, accounting for 0.17%, with an average price of 0.705 yuan/W;
  2. The 1MW-6MW range had 5 sections, accounting for 0.83%, with the average price undisclosed;
  3. The 6MW-50MW range had 4 sections, accounting for 3.78%, with an average price of 0.873 yuan/W;
  4. The 50MW-100MW range had 1 section, accounting for 7.73%, with an average price of 0.688 yuan/W;
  5. The 200MW-500MW range had 4 sections, accounting for 87.50%, with the average price undisclosed;

The weighted average price in the current statistical period was 0.71 yuan/W, down 0.02 yuan/W from last week. In terms of total winning bid procurement capacity, the current statistical period was 1,291.42MW, down 4,153.02MW from the previous statistical period. The main reason was that the previous statistical period had two framework procurement projects opened:

TrinaSolar Co., Ltd. won the bid for 3,000MW of the "China Railway Construction Network Information Technology Co., Ltd. 2026-2027 PV Module" project.

TrinaSolar Co., Ltd. won the bid for 1,000MW of the "China South-to-North Water Diversion Group Co., Ltd. 2026-2027 PV Module" Section 1 at an average price of 0.710 yuan/W.

LONGi Solar Technology Co., Ltd. won the bid for 300MW of the "China South-to-North Water Diversion Group Co., Ltd. 2026-2027 PV Module" Section 2 at an average price of 0.782 yuan/W.

In terms of regional distribution of sections, the region with the highest winning bid capacity in the current statistical period was Shanghai at 883.00MW, accounting for 68.37% of the current statistical period, followed by Jiangsu at 257.87MW and Anhui at 99.79MW, accounting for 19.97% and 7.73% of the current statistical period total, respectively.

Main bid-winning information during the statistical period 9.21-9.27:

Tongwei Co., Ltd. won two sections totaling 600MW for the "PV Modules for Malaysia EDRA Selangor 300MWac PV EPC Project"

LONGi Leye Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd. won 283MW for the "PV Modules for Philippines Tuy 283MW PV Project."

Zhejiang AIKO Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd. won 246.99MW for the "Module Procurement for Jiangsu Huadian Yizheng Chenji 100MW Fishery-Solar Hybrid Project and Jiangsu Huadian Yizheng Liuji 100MW Fishery-Solar Hybrid Project."

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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