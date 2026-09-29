[SMM Steel Market Flash] India Eyes 600 Mt Steel Capacity by 2047 Under New National Policy

India is preparing to release a new National Steel Policy for public consultation, targeting domestic steelmaking capacity of 600 million tonnes by 2047. Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said the policy is being framed around the country’s “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision and will focus on expanding capacity, upgrading the industry and strengthening long-term competitiveness.

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