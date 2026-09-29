[Flash | Antofagasta's Centinela Faces Strike Threat Over Labor Dispute]
Recently, Centinela, a core Antofagasta mine, faced severe labor challenges. On September 28, its Minera Esperanza and Distrito Centinela unions voted 98.73% in favor of a strike over compensation discrepancies, rejecting management's contract offer. As an important associated molybdenum source, Centinela's H1 2026 molybdenum output fell ~17.6% year-on-year to 1,400 tonnes. The strike vote threatens further supply stability. While production continues pending mediation results, the potential impact on operations and long-term project progress requires close monitoring.