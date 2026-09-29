[SMM Analysis] Consumer Lithium Battery Market Diverges; High-End Lithium Cobalt Oxide and AI Glasses Emerge

The consumer lithium battery sector in 2026 is characterized by a sluggish overall market and structural divergence. Shipments of traditional flagship 3C end-products including smartphones, tablets and PCs remain under pressure, leading to cutthroat stock-market competition and strong cost-reduction demands from end-device brands. Material substitution has intensified: mid-to-low-end tablets and PCs are gradually adopting ternary materials to replace lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), which continuously erodes LCO market demand. The application scenarios of LCO are further narrowed down to high-end smartphones and wearable devices with rigid demand. In terms of material performance, LCO delivers higher volumetric energy density, making it the preferred option for high-end ultra-thin models and fast-charging smartphones. By contrast, ternary materials boast cost advantages and are gaining rapid penetration in mid-to-low-end tablets and laptops where energy density requirements are relatively loose.

Divergent prosperity can be observed across sub-sectors. The smart home segment maintains moderate growth driven by rising penetration. Power tools and consumer drones register steady growth amid headwinds from overseas macroeconomic conditions and real estate cycles. Both segments mainly adopt cylindrical ternary cells and consume no LCO. Small-sized two-wheelers and service robots are dominated by lead-acid batteries and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, leaving almost no room for LCO application. Overall, LCO demand in 2026 is highly tied to traditional 3C and smart wearables with limited incremental growth. Midstream material and cell manufacturers have adjusted their order mix accordingly; many enterprises have revised production line ratios by cutting LCO capacity allocation and ramping up production of consumer-grade ternary cells.

Looking ahead to 2027, consumer lithium battery demand is expected to see marginal improvement. Shipments of traditional smartphones and tablets are bottoming out, leaving little room for further sharp declines. Bluetooth earbuds, smartwatches and other wearables feature rigid and stable demand, continuously forming the base demand for LCO. The biggest upside potential lies in AI smart glasses, whose industrialization and large-scale commercialization are projected to accelerate in 2027. AI glasses require compact cells with high volumetric energy density, where ultra-thin pouch LCO cells will serve as one of the mainstream solutions. Some models will also be equipped with small-capacity ternary cells, driving demand growth for both LCO and ternary materials and becoming the core incremental driver for LCO. In addition, small smart terminals such as e-cigarettes maintain rigid existing-market demand, though incremental growth is capped by tightening global regulations.

Overall, the consumer lithium battery industry has no foundation for explosive growth, and the pace of industrial iteration remains moderate. Future opportunities will no longer come from total volume expansion but structural gains in niche segments. Material substitution and scenario innovation will keep reshaping the demand landscape of consumer lithium battery materials. In the medium-to-long run, the LCO market will follow the pattern of defending high-end stock markets and seeking incremental growth from wearables. Demand growth is highly dependent on the commercialization pace and penetration rate of AI wearable products.