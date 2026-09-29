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Tender Announcement for High-Titanium Iron Procurement

Published: Sep 29, 2026 13:56 (GMT+8)

1. Tender Conditions

The high-ferrotitanium procurement project (AGLYCGHGZHD260928321744) is tendered by Lingyuan Steel Co., Ltd. The tender project funds come from self-raised funds. The project has met the tender conditions and is now open for public tender.

2. Project Overview and Tender Scope

2.1 Project name: High-Ferrotitanium Procurement

2.2 If the tender fails, it will be converted to another procurement method: converted to negotiated procurement

2.3 For the tender content, scope, and scale of this project, please refer to the attachment "Material List Attachment.pdf".

3. Bidder Qualification Requirements

3.1 Consortium bidding is not allowed for this tender.

3.2 This tender requires bidders to have the following qualification requirements:

(1) Production-type business license

(2) Distribution-type business license

3.3 This tender requires bidders to meet the following registered capital requirements:

Production-type registered capital: 2 million yuan or above

Distribution-type registered capital: 2 million yuan or above

3.4 This tender requires bidders to have the following performance requirements:

.Provide at least one supply contract of the same or similar type from 2020 to the present, along with the corresponding invoices (quantities and prices must not be obscured, to facilitate verification of authenticity).

3.5 This tender requires bidders to have the following capability requirements, financial requirements, and other requirements:

Financial requirements: See the attachment for details (if necessary)

Capability requirements: See the attachment for details (if necessary)

Other requirements: See the procurement plan for evaluation criteria.

3.6 For projects that must be tendered according to law, bids from dishonest judgment debtors are invalid.

4. Acquisition of Tender Documents

4.1 All those intending to participate in the tender, please log in to the Ansteel Intelligent Tender and Bid Platform at http://bid.ansteel.cn from 18:00 on September 28, 2026 to 13:00 on October 20, 2026 (Beijing time, the same hereinafter) to download the electronic tender documents.

Click to view tender details:

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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