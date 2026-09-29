logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Breaking! A glass manufacturer plans to acquire a TOP5 company in the electrolyte sector

Published: Sep 29, 2026 13:32 (GMT+8)
On the evening of September 28, Sanxia New Materials (600293) announced that the company plans to acquire no less than 53.14% of the shares of Zhuhai Saiwei Electronic Materials Co., Ltd. ("Zhuhai Saiwei") from counterparties including Dai Xiaobing, Zhuhai Yili Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Zhuhai Hengwei Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Xue Yao, and Lv Haixia, through the issuance of shares and payment in cash. This transaction is expected to constitute a major asset restructuring. On the same day, Sanxia New Materials issued an announcement on abnormal stock trading fluctuations, stating that the cumulative deviation in the closing price of the company's stock exceeded 20% over three consecutive trading days on September 23, September 24, and September 28. Upon the company's application to the exchange, trading in Sanxia New Materials' stock was suspended starting September 29, with the suspension expected to last no more than 10 trading days.

On the evening of September 28, Sanxia New Material (600293) announced that the company plans to acquire no less than 53.14% of the shares of Zhuhai Saiwei Electronic Materials Co., Ltd. ("Zhuhai Saiwei") from counterparties including Dai Xiaobing, Zhuhai Yili Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Zhuhai Hengwei Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Xue Yao, and Lv Haixia, through the issuance of shares and payment in cash, which is expected to constitute a major asset restructuring.

On the same day, Sanxia New Material issued an announcement on abnormal stock trading, stating that the cumulative deviation in the closing price of the company's stock exceeded 20% over three consecutive trading days on September 23, September 24, and September 28. Upon the company's application to the exchange, trading in Sanxia New Material's stock was suspended starting September 29, with the suspension expected to last no more than 10 trading days.

According to public information, Zhuhai Saiwei was established in 2007 with a registered capital of 69.2708 million yuan. The company is primarily engaged in the R&D and production of electronic specialty materials such as lithium-ion battery electrolytes and new-type membrane materials. Its clients include mainstream battery enterprises such as CATL, EVE, Farasis Energy, SVOLT, CosMX Battery, and Great Power Energy.

Recently, the "2026 China Lithium Battery Industry Electrolyte Annual Competitiveness Brand List" jointly released by EVTank, Hironet, Battery Network, Yiwei Economic Research Institute, and China Battery Industry Research Institute showed that Zhuhai Saiwei ranked 5th on the competitiveness brand list. In H1, the company's electrolyte shipments were approximately 88,000 mt.

Currently, Zhuhai Saiwei has an existing electrolyte capacity of 395,000 mt/year, including 55,000 mt/year at the Zhuhai base, 200,000 mt/year at the Hefei base, 100,000 mt/year at the Huainan base, and 40,000 mt/year at the Indonesia base, and has completed the layout of the entire industry chain for key electrolyte raw materials including solvents, lithium chemicals, and major additives.

Sanxia New Material is an industrial material supplier primarily engaged in the R&D, production, and sales of float glass and deep-processed products, serving sectors such as green building, energy conservation and environmental protection, and home appliances.

Sanxia New Material mentioned in its semi-annual report that in 2026, the recovery of domestic real estate completions fell short of expectations, with completed area continuing to shrink YoY. As a core downstream sector for architectural glass, real estate demand support weakened compared to the same period in 2025, and rigid demand lacked sufficient underpinning. Meanwhile, the average market price of float glass in H1 2026 declined significantly compared to the same period last year.

The announcement cautioned that this transaction is still in the planning stage. The counterparties include Dai Xiaobing, the actual controller of Zhuhai Saiwei, director Xue Yao, senior management member Lv Haixia, as well as employee stock ownership platforms Yili Investment and Hengwei Investment. The publicly listed firm and its controlling shareholder have no related-party relationship with the counterparties. The company will further engage with relevant shareholders of Zhuhai Saiwei to determine the final scope of counterparties, and will fulfill its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner once these matters are finalized.

Notably, on the evening of September 28, Sanxia New Material also issued a reminder announcement regarding changes in the equity structure of its controlling shareholder. The announcement stated that on September 28, the company received notice from its controlling shareholder Dangyang Urban Investment that Yichang State-owned Capital Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. transferred its 85% equity stake in Dangyang City Investment Co., Ltd. ("Dangyang Urban Investment") to Yichang Sanxia Bonded Supply Chain Co., Ltd. for consideration, resulting in Bonded Supply Chain indirectly controlling 22.74% of the shares of Hubei Sanxia New Building Materials Co., Ltd. through Dangyang Urban Investment.

Sanxia New Material stated that after this transfer, Dangyang Urban Investment remains the company's controlling shareholder, and the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Yichang Municipal People's Government remains the company's actual controller. The company's controlling shareholder and actual controller have not changed. This equity change constitutes an internal equity transfer of state-owned assets.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[CAAM on FAW-GAC Strategic Cooperation: Calls for Better Support Policies]
1 min ago
[CAAM on FAW-GAC Strategic Cooperation: Calls for Better Support Policies]
Read More
[CAAM on FAW-GAC Strategic Cooperation: Calls for Better Support Policies]
[CAAM on FAW-GAC Strategic Cooperation: Calls for Better Support Policies]
On September 29, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) published an article titled “FAW and GAC’s Strategic Cooperation Provides a New Model for High-Quality Industrial Development.” It said that, objectively speaking, corporate equity cooperation and strategic restructuring involve assets, personnel, debt, and local interests. Cross-regional integration still faces practical problems such as the transfer of production capacity quotas, tax revenue sharing, and long approval chains, which to some extent constrain industrial consolidation and high-end development. CAAM will continue to serve as a bridge between the government and enterprises, promptly collect and report the difficulties and demands encountered by enterprises during integration, and call on relevant parties to improve supporting policies in areas such as capacity replacement, tax revenue sharing, asset disposal, and personnel resettlement, so as to clear obstacles for market-based integration. At the same time, CAAM will strengthen operations monitoring and industry self-discipline, promote typical experience in resource integration, guide enterprises toward rational development, orderly competition, and collaborative innovation, and foster an industrial ecosystem featuring survival of the fittest and collaborative progress. This will inject stronger momentum into the high-quality development of China’s intelligent connected new energy vehicle industry and accelerate the building of a world automotive power.
1 min ago
Tinci's 6-Production Line Battery Recycling Project Under Review in Jiujiang, Jiangxi
54 mins ago
Tinci's 6-Production Line Battery Recycling Project Under Review in Jiujiang, Jiangxi
Read More
Tinci's 6-Production Line Battery Recycling Project Under Review in Jiujiang, Jiangxi
Tinci's 6-Production Line Battery Recycling Project Under Review in Jiujiang, Jiangxi
【East China's Jiangxi (Jiujiang): Tinci's 6 Production Lines Battery Recycling Project】According to an environmental impact report disclosure, a waste lithium battery resource recycling project has been accepted for review. The project is located in the Jinshawan Zone, Hugao County High-tech Industrial Park, Jiujiang, Jiangxi. It is designed with six processing systems: a renovation system for waste LFP iron battery material recycling (two LFP battery pre-treatment lines, one cathode sheet pre-treatment line, and one hydrometallurgical recovery line), a new waste LFP battery pack cascade utilization system (one cascade utilization production line), a new waste battery and electrode sheet pre-treatment system (one LFP battery pre-treatment line, one ternary battery pre-treatment line, and one LFP cathode sheet pre-treatment line), a new iron phosphate hydrometallurgical recovery system, a new nickel-cobalt-manganese salt production system, and a new lithium carbonate production system (two high-purity lithium carbonate lines and one battery-grade lithium carbonate line).
54 mins ago
Hubei's Retired Battery Regeneration Project Launches, Achieving 50% Lower Carbon Footprint
54 mins ago
Hubei's Retired Battery Regeneration Project Launches, Achieving 50% Lower Carbon Footprint
Read More
Hubei's Retired Battery Regeneration Project Launches, Achieving 50% Lower Carbon Footprint
Hubei's Retired Battery Regeneration Project Launches, Achieving 50% Lower Carbon Footprint
【Central China's Hubei (Dawu): Retired Battery High-Value Regeneration Project Goes into Operation】According to industry sources, an investment in a retired-battery-to-material high-value regeneration project in the Dawu County Economic Development Zone, Xiaogan, Hubei has completed construction, commissioning, and officially commenced operation. From start to product coming off the line, the project took only 90 days. Relying on the group's self-developed fully-dry direct regeneration process and intelligent equipment, the project focuses on intelligent precision dismantling of retired power batteries, precision powder sorting, and in-situ restoration regeneration of cathode materials, building a closed-loop green industrial ecosystem from "retired recycling—intelligent dismantling—material regeneration—return to the production line." The process uses no acids, no alkalis, no water, and no solid waste, with carbon footprint reduced by over 50% compared with industry levels.
54 mins ago
Related News
news
[CAAM on FAW-GAC Strategic Cooperation: Calls for Better Support Policies]
Sep 29, 2026 19:01 (GMT+8)
news
Tinci's 6-Production Line Battery Recycling Project Under Review in Jiujiang, Jiangxi
Sep 29, 2026 18:09 (GMT+8)
news
Hubei's Retired Battery Regeneration Project Launches, Achieving 50% Lower Carbon Footprint
Sep 29, 2026 18:09 (GMT+8)
news
Hunan's Lixian Approves $30M Project for Battery and Electrode Sheet Recycling
Sep 29, 2026 18:08 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
Breaking! A glass manufacturer plans to acquire a TOP5 company in the electrolyte sector - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)