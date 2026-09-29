[SMM Global Copper Cathode Market] Since late August, the COMEX-LME (CL) copper price spread has continued to narrow. As of press time, the price spread between the COMEX copper 2610 contract and the LME 3M copper contract has inverted to -$46.94/mt, while the spread between the 2611 contract and the LME 3M copper contract has also narrowed to $38.99/mt. According to SMM, as the CL price spread contracts, the siphoning effect of the US on global copper cathode supply has weakened.