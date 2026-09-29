logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

The month-over-month backwardation widened further, coupled with weakening demand ahead of the holiday, and spot premiums are expected to continue pulling back [SMM Shanghai spot copper]

Published: Sep 29, 2026 11:41 (GMT+8)
[SMM Shanghai Spot Copper] Looking ahead to tomorrow, suppliers continuously lowered their quotes during the day to facilitate transactions, and the market transaction center shifted further downward. In early trading, the price spread between SHFE copper 2610 and 2611 contracts consolidated around a backwardation of 600 yuan/mt before rapidly widening, once expanding to around 700-710 yuan/mt during the session. Near-month contracts strengthened further relative to deferred-month contracts, and the backwardation structure between adjacent months deepened notably, exerting some pressure on spot purchases. On the demand side, most downstream processing enterprises have largely completed their pre-holiday stockpiling, leaving limited new purchasing demand. Trading activity in the market is expected to decline further tomorrow. As pre-holiday demand gradually weakens, suppliers face increasing shipment pressure, and spot premiums in Shanghai are expected to continue edging down tomorrow.

SMM, September 29:

Today, SMM #1 copper cathode spot prices against the SHFE copper 2610 contract were quoted at premiums of 900 yuan/mt to 1,200 yuan/mt, with an average premium of 1,050 yuan/mt, down 90 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. In early trading, the SHFE copper 2610 contract bottomed out and then continued to climb. After the open, prices quickly dipped to around 109,720 yuan/mt, then rebounded to around 109,880 yuan/mt and consolidated repeatedly. Subsequently, the price center gradually shifted higher, and after breaking through 109,960 yuan/mt, gains widened. Near midday, prices surged rapidly, reaching an intraday high of around 110,200 yuan/mt, and the morning session closed at 110,190 yuan/mt. The backwardation spread between the current month and next month contracts stood at 610 yuan/mt to 700 yuan/mt, while the import profit margin for SHFE copper against the 2610 contract for cargoes with invoices dated this month ranged from a loss of 770 yuan/mt to a loss of 590 yuan/mt.

During the day, the sales sentiment for copper cathode in the Shanghai region was 3.18, up 0.03 MoM, and the purchasing sentiment was 2.79, up 0.01 MoM. Historical data can be queried in the database. At the start of early trading, suppliers initially quoted Lufang and Dajiang PC cargoes with invoices dated this month at premiums of 1,190 yuan/mt to 1,200 yuan/mt, and non-registered copper with invoices dated next month at premiums of 680 yuan/mt to 800 yuan/mt. Subsequently, suppliers lowered their quotes, with Lufang at a premium of 1,150 yuan/mt for cargoes with invoices dated this month, JCC, Zijin, and Xikuang quoted at premiums of 1,000 yuan/mt for cargoes with invoices dated next month, and non-registered copper quotes lowered to premiums of 600 yuan/mt to 700 yuan/mt for cargoes with invoices dated next month. In the second session, suppliers further lowered quotes, with Tiefeng, Zijin, and Xikuang at premiums of 900 yuan/mt to 950 yuan/mt for cargoes with invoices dated next month, Honglu quoted at a premium of 900 yuan/mt for cargoes with invoices dated this month, and high-quality copper Jintun large plates traded at premiums of 1,050 yuan/mt to 1,100 yuan/mt.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, suppliers lowered quotes repeatedly during the day to facilitate transactions, and the market transaction center shifted further downward. In early trading, the price spread between the SHFE copper 2610 and 2611 contracts consolidated around a backwardation of 600 yuan/mt before widening rapidly, once expanding to a backwardation of 700 yuan/mt to 710 yuan/mt intraday. Near-month contracts strengthened further relative to deferred contracts, and the backwardation structure between the current month and next month deepened notably, exerting some pressure on spot purchases. Demand side, most downstream processing enterprises have largely completed their pre-holiday stockpiling, and new purchasing demand is relatively limited. Trading activity in the market is expected to decline further tomorrow. As pre-holiday demand gradually weakens, suppliers face increased shipment pressure, and spot premiums in the Shanghai region are expected to continue edging down tomorrow.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[Flash | Antofagasta's Centinela Faces Strike Threat Over Labor Dispute]
57 mins ago
[Flash | Antofagasta's Centinela Faces Strike Threat Over Labor Dispute]
Read More
[Flash | Antofagasta's Centinela Faces Strike Threat Over Labor Dispute]
[Flash | Antofagasta's Centinela Faces Strike Threat Over Labor Dispute]
Recently, Centinela, a core Antofagasta mine, faced severe labor challenges. On September 28, its Minera Esperanza and Distrito Centinela unions voted 98.73% in favor of a strike over compensation discrepancies, rejecting management's contract offer. As an important associated molybdenum source, Centinela's H1 2026 molybdenum output fell ~17.6% year-on-year to 1,400 tonnes. The strike vote threatens further supply stability. While production continues pending mediation results, the potential impact on operations and long-term project progress requires close monitoring.
57 mins ago
【Flash | Feedstock Scarcity Nearly Halves Kazakhstan Processor’s Molybdenum Output】
2 hours ago
【Flash | Feedstock Scarcity Nearly Halves Kazakhstan Processor’s Molybdenum Output】
Read More
【Flash | Feedstock Scarcity Nearly Halves Kazakhstan Processor’s Molybdenum Output】
【Flash | Feedstock Scarcity Nearly Halves Kazakhstan Processor’s Molybdenum Output】
Ferro-Alloy Resources reported that ferromolybdenum produced at its Balasausqandiq plant contained 14.6 tonnes of molybdenum in H1 2026, down 47.5% from 27.8 tonnes a year earlier. The figure represents contained molybdenum, not the gross weight of ferromolybdenum; the company did not disclose the alloy grade or total product tonnage. Raw-material throughput fell 35% because suitable, economically processable purchased concentrates were unavailable, while revenue declined 28% to $1.8 million. Feedstock constraints reduced output, although the plant’s absolute tonnage remains small.
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Low-Carbon of Primary Copper Begin Trading Separately—Will Recycled Copper’s Green Value Be Reassessed?
3 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Low-Carbon of Primary Copper Begin Trading Separately—Will Recycled Copper’s Green Value Be Reassessed?
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Low-Carbon of Primary Copper Begin Trading Separately—Will Recycled Copper’s Green Value Be Reassessed?
[SMM Analysis] Low-Carbon of Primary Copper Begin Trading Separately—Will Recycled Copper’s Green Value Be Reassessed?
[SMM Analysis: Low-Carbon of Primary Copper Begin Trading Separately—Will Recycled Copper’s Green Value Be Reassessed?] BHP and Amazon’s EAC pilot separates verified emissions reductions from physical copper trade, giving low-emissions primary copper a new source of environmental value. Recycled copper retains a major energy advantage, but future competitiveness may depend more on traceability, recycled content and verified carbon data, potentially adding an environmental dimension to pricing.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
[Flash | Antofagasta's Centinela Faces Strike Threat Over Labor Dispute]
Sep 29, 2026 18:24 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | Feedstock Scarcity Nearly Halves Kazakhstan Processor’s Molybdenum Output】
Sep 29, 2026 16:38 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Low-Carbon of Primary Copper Begin Trading Separately—Will Recycled Copper’s Green Value Be Reassessed?
Sep 29, 2026 16:03 (GMT+8)
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 29)
Sep 29, 2026 15:51 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
The month-over-month backwardation widened further, coupled with weakening demand ahead of the holiday, and spot premiums are expected to continue pulling back [SMM Shanghai spot copper] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)