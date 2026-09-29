Green Hydrogen Project Tracker — Rizhao Lanshan Thousand-Square-Meter PV Direct-Connected Hydrogen Production Project Signed, Lankun Hydrogen Energy 1,000 Nm³ Atmospheric-Pressure Hydrogen Production System Deployed

Recently, the Lanshan District kilowatt-scale PV direct-connection hydrogen production demonstration project was signed in the conference room of Lanshan Economic Development Group. Hosted by Lanshan Economic Development Group, the demonstration project leverages the park's PV resources and procures Lankun Hydrogen Energy's 1,000 Nm³ atmospheric-pressure hydrogen production system to implement a kilowatt-scale direct-connection hydrogen production scenario, exploring green electricity direct-connection hydrogen production to serve green smelting, green chemicals, and other fields, and creating a new benchmark for the development of the green hydrogen industry.

PV direct-connection atmospheric-pressure hydrogen production: eliminating inverters and energy storage to reduce investment costs

In recent years, Lankun Hydrogen Energy has focused on the core goal of "maximizing the use of green electricity and minimizing hydrogen production investment," continuously advancing the original technology route of PV direct-connection square atmospheric-pressure electrolyzers, breaking away from the inherent framework of traditional hydrogen production systems, and constantly opening up new paradigms for green electricity direct-connection atmospheric-pressure hydrogen production.

Traditional wind and solar power hydrogen production projects are generally equipped with expensive equipment such as large-capacity energy storage and inverters. A large amount of electricity is lost during multiple AC-DC conversions, and initial equipment investment stays high, constraining the industrialisation and promotion of green hydrogen. Lankun Hydrogen Energy's innovative solutioneliminates inverters and requires no supporting ESS.Through a direct-connection DC converter built with IGBTs, PV direct current is fed directly into the atmospheric-pressure square electrolyzer. The entire process eliminates multiple AC-DC conversion stages, significantly reducing system energy losses and pushing the utilization efficiency of PV green electricity to the industry's leading level. At the same time, it removes the two major high-cost investment items of energy storage and inverters, significantly lowering the project's one-time capital investment, reducing green hydrogen production costs at the source, and achieving economical mass production of green hydrogen.

0–120% wide-load flexible operation, adapting to PV fluctuation characteristics

Lankun's self-developed square atmospheric-pressure electrolyzer adapts to the DC input characteristics of wild swings in PV power,supporting 0–120% wide-load flexible operationand perfectly matching the natural fluctuation characteristics of PV power generation, which rises and falls with day and night and changes with sunny and cloudy conditions. When sunlight is strong, the hydrogen production load is increased; when sunlight weakens, the load is automatically reduced. No energy storage buffering or peak shaving is needed, and the system directly follows PV dynamic responses to produce hydrogen stably, solving the adaptation challenges that renewable energy fluctuations pose to hydrogen production systems and eliminating the industry pain point of large-scale curtailment of wind and PV power generation. The entire system features simple operation and maintenance and stable operating conditions, and by-product oxygen can be recovered and utilized simultaneously, making the whole process low-carbon and clean.

Pure off-grid PV direct-connection hydrogen production, creating a replicable demonstration model

The kilowatt-scale green electricity direct-connection hydrogen production project of the Economic Development Group relies on Lankun Hydrogen Energy's core technologies and leverages the unique local PV resources to create a pure off-grid PV direct-connection hydrogen production scenario. The high-grade green hydrogen produced can be supplied to local chemical, metallurgical, and other industrial scenarios, providing a replicable and promotable demonstration model for driving deep decarbonization of regional industry, helping Rizhao build a local green hydrogen industry chain, and developing a new-type energy system.