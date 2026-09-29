【Flash | Indium-Containing Solder Targets Large HPC Packages】

Indium Corporation will present its DFLT bismuth-free, indium-containing low-temperature solder for large BGA assemblies at IMAPS Symposium 2026, which opens September 29. The dual-powder solder supports step soldering, hot-bar soldering, rework and board-level assembly, with peak reflow temperatures as low as 210°C. The company said DFLT can mitigate warpage-related defects and improve drop-shock and electromigration performance versus BiSnAg alloys, with overall performance comparable to or exceeding SAC305. Indium content, customer qualification and commercial shipment volumes were not disclosed.