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【SMM Flash News】Northmin Intersects 2.45 Metres Grading 14.08% Zinc and 10.79% Lead at Tynagh

Published: Sep 29, 2026 10:06 (GMT+8)
Northmin reported drilling results from Tynagh in Ireland. Hole 3615-26-08 intersected 2.45 metres downhole from 106.75 metres, grading 14.08% zinc, 10.79% lead, 4.03% copper and 313.82 g/t silver. The first four holes of the current ten-hole exploration program have tested 125 metres of strike; another four holes have been completed with assays pending.

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Northmin reported drilling results from Tynagh in Ireland. Hole 3615-2 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)