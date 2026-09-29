[Note: Translate the Chinese styled brackets "【" and "】" into "[" and "]" respectively.]
This week, rare earth prices outside China remained generally stable, with lanthanum oxide edging up and terbium oxide dipping slightly. Developments in overseas project exploration, smelting, and policy were frequent: resource updates in Brazil, Canada, Greenland, and Saudi Arabia; capacity expansions in Japan, France, and by Lynas expected to come online in 2027–2028; Neo's magnet plant commercialization, with a U.S. company securing military orders; Argentina advancing rare earth legislation, and Arafura locking in a long-term wind power agreement. Short-term supply growth is limited, and large-scale release will take time.