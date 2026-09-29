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Neo to Provide Separation Tech for Rainbow's Rare Earth Project in South Africa, Aiming 1,800 t/y NdPr Output

Published: Sep 29, 2026 09:49 (GMT+8)
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 Neo Performance Materials has signed an agreement to provide final solvent extraction separation technology to Rainbow Rare Earths' Phalaborwa project in South Africa. The system will extract rare earths from phosphogypsum, targeting 1,800 t/y NdPr and ~80 t/y Dy/Tb. In return, Neo will receive rights to 40% of annual NdPr output and 65% of the enriched concentrate. The agreement is non-binding, with long-term cooperation terms under negotiation. Testing is underway at Neo's Estonia facility, followed by a pilot separation plant in Johannesburg. Rainbow plans a PFS in Q4 and a DFS in H1 next year.

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