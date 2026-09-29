[SMM Analysis] Non-China Sintered NdFeB Capacity Map: Tiered Realization of Western Magnetic Material Supply from Estonia's Start of Production

In September 2026, Neo Performance Materials announced that its Narva permanent magnet plant in Estonia began commercial production, with the first batch of sintered NdFeB magnets delivered to an EV traction motor client. The plant was commissioned in September 2025, with Phase 1 capacity of 2,000 mt/year and Phase 2 of approximately 5,000 mt/year in the design stage. The long-term global target is 20,000 mt/year, with dysprosium oxide and terbium oxide secured through the Carester agreement. The significance of this event lies not in "adding another 2,000 mt plant," but in bringing the existing base, in-construction growth, and raw material bottlenecks of magnetic material capacity outside China to the table all at once.