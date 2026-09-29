[SMM PV Flash] PAD RES Secures PLN 192.5 Million for a 133 MW Polish Solar Portfolio
PAD RES has secured PLN 192.5 million in long-term financing from UniCredit to build and operate three solar farms in Poland with a combined capacity of 133 MW. The financing covers the 90 MW Krapkowice, 18 MW Strzelce Opolskie and 25 MW Gromadka projects, all of which are under construction and are expected to generate around 140 GWh annually, equivalent to the yearly demand of roughly 47,000 homes. PAD RES plans to retain the assets after commissioning, indicating continued lender appetite for developers shifting from project origination toward long-term ownership and operation.