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Eldorado’s Skouries Copper-Gold Mine Completes Grid Energization Ahead of Q4 Commercial Production

Published: Sep 29, 2026 08:55 (GMT+8)

Eldorado Gold announced on September 28 that its Skouries copper-gold mine in northern Greece has successfully completed permanent grid energization, following final inspection, testing and approval by the Greek transmission authority. The permanent connection replaces temporary on-site power used during early commissioning and provides the long-term electricity infrastructure required for continued plant ramp-up. Eldorado continues to target commercial production in Q4 2026. GlobeNewswire

Skouries produced its first copper-gold concentrate on September 8, with crushing, grinding, flotation and concentrate/tailings thickening systems already operating. With permanent power now secured, attention shifts to increasing processing rates and achieving steady-state operations. The mine has an initial life of approximately 20 years and is expected to produce an average 67 million lb of copper annually, equivalent to about 30,400 tonnes, alongside 140,000 oz of gold over its mine life. The project represents one of Europe’s more significant new sources of copper supply, making its Q4 commercial-production milestone and subsequent ramp-up worth monitoring.

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