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[SMM Computing Power News] A computing power service provider in Hubei offers H200 full server rental at 140,000 yuan per month.

Published: Sep 28, 2026 18:12 (GMT+8)
SMM learned that a computing power service provider in Hubei offered a monthly rental of 140,000 yuan for an H200-141G SXM eight-card full server, equivalent to approximately 24.3 yuan per card per hour, with a one-year contract term, one month's deposit and one month's rent paid upfront, including 100M dedicated bandwidth and one IPv4 address. Currently, one unit is available as spot cargo, and another unit is expected to arrive in October. The configuration includes two 8558 processors, 2T of memory, 1T×2 system drives, and 3.84T×2 data drives. The provider stated that the procurement cost of H200 full servers has risen by approximately one million yuan over the past month, driving up rental prices for new units accordingly.

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