[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] All 30 H200 units in Jiangsu were cleared as futures, with a transaction value of 128,000 yuan.

Today's benchmark prices consolidated across the board. A computing power service provider listed 30 H200 full-machine futures at a Jiangsu data center in early September, with an external quotation range of 130,000 to 140,000 yuan per unit per month. All units have now been leased out at 128,000 yuan per unit per month, which is 2,000 yuan below the lower end of the quotation range, and no transactions were verified at quotation levels above 130,000 yuan. During the same period, other channels offered five-year closed-end bulk long-term contracts for 128 units or more at 98,000 to 128,000 yuan, but these differ from this batch in unit count and lease term, making them not directly comparable.