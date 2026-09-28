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Guangdong: Accelerate efforts to build "AI + robotics" into a high-tech, high-growth, large-scale industrial cluster

Published: Sep 28, 2026 18:02 (GMT+8)
On the morning of September 28, the Comprehensive Deepening Reforms Commission of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee held a meeting. The meeting emphasized the need to highlight application orientation and demand-driven approaches, promote the integrated development of artificial intelligence and the real economy, focus on consolidating the foundation of "machines," strengthening the advantages of "electronics," and deepening the guidance of "intelligence." It called for focusing on fields such as electronic information, NEVs, and high-end equipment, fully leveraging the demonstration and leading role of industry leaders, vigorously developing the new-type integrated electromechanical industry, and accelerating efforts to build "AI + robotics" into a high-tech, high-growth, large-scale industrial cluster. It also stressed the need to focus on important areas and key links in AI innovation applications, accelerate reform breakthroughs, strive to innovate scenario application mechanisms, concentrate on building a number of scenario display platforms, work intensively to optimize the innovation ecosystem, strengthen the supply of production factors, continuously improve regulatory systems and mechanisms, and firmly uphold the bottom line of safety to promote the high-quality development of artificial intelligence.

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