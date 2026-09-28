[Waste Lead-Acid Battery Market Update] Recently, the Heyuan Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau issued the "Notice on Regulating the Management of Waste Lead-Acid Batteries." According to the Ecological Environment Code of the People's Republic of China, enterprises and public institutions that engage in the collection and storage of waste without a permit may be fined 200,000-1 million yuan; those that engage in utilization and disposal operations without a permit may be fined 1-5 million yuan and ordered to suspend operations or shut down, with responsible persons fined 100,000-1 million yuan; if the act constitutes a crime, criminal liability shall be pursued in accordance with the law.