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[SMM Tin Newsflash: Voluntary Information Disclosure Announcement Regarding Production Suspension for maintenance at the Tin Branch]

Published: Sep 28, 2026 17:30 (GMT+8)

To ensure the safe and effective operation of tin smelting equipment and subsequent stable and efficient production, the Tin Branch of Yunnan Tin Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") will carry out routine shutdown maintenance on tin smelting equipment based on actual conditions.

This shutdown maintenance is planned to commence on September 30, 2026, and is expected to last no more than 45 days. The Company's annual budget and production plan have already taken this shutdown maintenance into account, and it will have no significant impact on the Company's full-year production plan.

Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

This announcement is hereby made.

Yunnan Tin Co., Ltd.

Board of Directors

September 29, 2026

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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