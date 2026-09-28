To ensure the safe and effective operation of tin smelting equipment and subsequent stable and efficient production, the Tin Branch of Yunnan Tin Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") will carry out routine shutdown maintenance on tin smelting equipment based on actual conditions.

This shutdown maintenance is planned to commence on September 30, 2026, and is expected to last no more than 45 days. The Company's annual budget and production plan have already taken this shutdown maintenance into account, and it will have no significant impact on the Company's full-year production plan.

Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

This announcement is hereby made.

Yunnan Tin Co., Ltd.

Board of Directors

September 29, 2026