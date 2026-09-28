[Spanish steelmakers temporarily halt output as power prices spike]
Spanish steelmakers have begun temporarily halting output during peak electricity price hours as sharply higher energy costs hit the sector, industry association UNESID said. UNESID estimates extra energy costs of about 749 million USD (658 million EUR) between March and December 2026, of which some 514 million USD (452 million EUR) falls in September-December, versus 206 million EUR accumulated through August. Electricity accounts for about 459 million USD (403 million EUR) and gas for some 290 million USD (255 million EUR). Adjustment services add around 23 USD/MWh (20 EUR/MWh), pushing mills to halt production in the costliest hours; curtailments may grow if prices persist. Q4 electricity is forecast at about 163 USD/MWh (143 EUR/MWh) and gas at 86 USD/MWh (76 EUR/MWh). UNESID urges immediate government measures, including higher compensation for indirect carbon costs and continued grid-charge relief for energy-intensive industries. About 70% of Spanish steel output is exported, two-thirds to other EU markets.