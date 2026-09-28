On September 28, a tungsten enterprise in Guangdong released its long-term agreement purchasing prices for the second half of September (VAT included):

55% black tungsten concentrate at 375,000 yuan per standard ton (down 38,000 yuan per standard ton from the first half of the month);

55% scheelite concentrate at 374,000 yuan per standard ton (down 38,000 yuan per standard ton month-on-month);

Grade 0 national standard APT at 560,000 yuan per ton (down 40,000 yuan per ton month-on-month).

Prices were slashed across the board.