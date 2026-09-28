BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile has begun progressively resuming operations following a temporary suspension after a fatal accident involving a worker performing maintenance activities at the operation.​

The incident occurred on September 23, prompting Escondida to suspend operations while emergency procedures and initial assessments were carried out. BHP subsequently said operations were being progressively resumed, while investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident continued.​

Escondida is one of the world's largest copper operations and produces both copper concentrate and cathode. BHP holds a 57.5% interest in the mine, while Rio Tinto owns 30% and Japan Escondida Corporation (JECO) holds the remaining 12.5%.​

The temporary interruption comes as Escondida is also undergoing separate collective bargaining negotiations with its unionised supervisors. The supervisors' union is scheduled to vote between September 28 and September 30 on BHP's latest contract offer, with union leadership recommending that members reject the proposal. The labour negotiations are separate from the September 23 accident and subsequent operational suspension.​

If the offer is rejected, the collective bargaining process could move toward further mediation and potentially strike action. However, no strike has begun and no production impact from the labour negotiations has been reported at this stage.

The progressive resumption of operations at Escondida reduces the immediate supply risk created by the temporary suspension, although the extent and timing of a return to normal operating levels remain important to monitor. Meanwhile, the ongoing supervisors' collective bargaining process represents a separate potential operational risk. Attention will turn to the September 28–30 vote and any subsequent negotiations, while the copper market will also monitor Escondida's production recovery following the temporary shutdown.