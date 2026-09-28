[SMM Niobium Flash] Globe Metals & Mining said on 28 September that Malawi’s Mining and Minerals Regulatory Authority had specified what the company must start building at its Kanyika niobium-tantalum project. The guidance, received on 25 September, sets a six-month period from that date to demonstrate substantial on-site development. The works include, where applicable, starting a processing plant, tailings storage facility, site offices and run-of-mine pad. Globe said the directive still requires ratification by the authority’s board.

The guidance clarifies Kanyika’s next steps after its previous 27 September deadline to begin substantial mining operations. Globe reports that preparatory road and stockpile works have been completed, but it must still agree detailed engineering measures with regulators and demonstrate the required permanent works. Its aim of commercial production in early 2028 remains a company target.