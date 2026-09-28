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[ German Steel Sales Fall 17.8% on Month in August ]

Published: Sep 28, 2026 15:08 (GMT+8)
German steel distribution sales totaled 727,529 metric tons in August 2026, representing a severe 17.8% month-on-month drop and a 2.7% year-on-year decline. Flat products, capturing the largest market share, plummeted 18.4% sequentially to 414,052 metric tons, while long products fell 14.7% on the month to 250,106 metric tons. Total inventories at German distributors stood relatively stagnant at 1.92 million metric tons, signaling entrenched industrial weakness in Europe's largest steel market.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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