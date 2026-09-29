Feinan Resources Supports the Creation of the Bilingual Chinese-English Version of the "2027 SMM China Copper Industry Chain Distribution Map"

China, the world's largest copper producer and consumer, is facing three major challenges: 1. Upstream resource bottleneck: limited growth in domestic copper ore, with external dependence continuing to climb; 2. Midstream processing difficulties: overcapacity in the copper rod and copper pipe & tube industries, with enterprises relying on exports, and copper plate/sheet and strip facing significant transformation pressure; 3. Downstream demand fluctuations: high copper prices suppressing end-use consumption, with new sectors becoming the main growth drivers. To promote the healthy development of the industry, SMM is taking the lead in compiling , integrating industry resources and optimizing information sharing to provide decision-making support for enterprises across the industry chain.

Hereby, SMM, together with Guangdong Feinan Resources Utilization Co., Ltd., sincerely invites enterprises related to the copper industry chain to join as co-production units and work together to produce the copper industry distribution map. Renowned enterprises are welcome to join!

(Click this link to receive a free copy of the distribution map: )

Feinan Resources (stock code: 301500.SZ)is a publicly listed firm specializing in hazardous waste disposal of non-ferrous metals and the recycling and utilization of renewable resources. The company's hazardous waste operating qualification reaches 1.2006 million mt/year, ranking among the top in the industry, and it achieved operating revenue of 14.8 billion yuan in 2025. Feinan Resources' five major bases span the entire country, providing group enterprises with one-stop cross-provincial hazardous waste solutions. With decades of technical expertise and strong support from national policies, Feinan Resources has cumulatively served more than 1,000 waste-generating enterprises, earning an excellent reputation for outstanding quality and technical leadership in the field of recycled metal resource recovery and utilization.

As a leading enterprise in recycled metal resource utilization, Feinan Resources recovers and enriches more than 18 metals from various types of metal scrap, including copper, gold, silver, tin, nickel, and zinc. These materials are converted into high-value-added standardized metal products, promoting a sustainable circular economy and maximizing resource utilization efficiency.

Currently, Feinan Resources' Zhaoqing plant is mainly engaged in hazardous waste disposal of non-ferrous metals and the recycling and utilization of renewable resources. It is approved to hold a hazardous waste disposal qualification of 550,000 mt/year, including a 100,000 mt/year waste circuit board hazardous waste permit. It is a high-tech environmental protection enterprise for comprehensive utilization of multiple metal resources, ranking among the top in single-site disposal scale in South China. The company has established a mature and efficient co-processing production system for hazardous and solid waste, with a complete business system covering hazardous and solid waste collection, safe transfer, pretreatment, smelting and separation, refining and electrolysis, resource-based production, and sales. Copper cathode capacity is 50,000 mt/year, and electrodeposited nickel capacity is 1,800 mt/year.

Its subsidiary Jiangxi Feinan is mainly engaged in hazardous waste disposal and renewable resource recycling and utilization. Using copper-bearing secondary resources as raw materials, it employs oxygen-enriched smelting furnaces to smelt recycled blister copper, full-oxygen combustion anode furnaces to produce recycled copper anode, and further produces recycled copper cathode through electrolysis. The company processes 100,000 mt of copper scrap and miscellaneous materials annually, purchases externally Xingnan anode plates, and has a copper cathode capacity of 100,000 mt/year.

Feinan Resources is actively expanding its metal resource utilization business, increasing the variety of recovered materials and improving the industry chain. To ensure raw material supply, the company is accelerating its expansion into markets outside China and building a diversified raw material sourcing system. The company is committed to achieving the goal of "turning waste into treasure and making full use of secondary resources," thereby realizing the long-term corporate development strategy of "resource recycling and sustainable utilization."

Contact Information

Sun Qihang 138 0922 4800

SMM Co-production Contact

Bao Jinyong

131 5933 8158

baojinyong@smm.cn