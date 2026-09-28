Amaero Postpones Nasdaq IPO, Expansion Plans Unaffected Amid Market Caution

【SMM Titanium Flash】Recently, Amaero, a producer of spherical titanium alloy and refractory metal powders, announced that it has postponed its originally planned IPO on Nasdaq due to unfavorable market conditions. The company had intended to raise approximately $52.6 million, and the announcement of the postponement came just two days after the filing, reflecting the current cautious attitude of the US stock market towards small and medium-sized advanced manufacturing IPOs. The company emphasized that its existing expansion plans remain unaffected, and the fourth EIGA atomization system is still scheduled to be put into production in June 2027, at which point the annual production capacity will increase from 680 tons to 920 tons. In the first half of fiscal year 2026, revenue reached approximately $7.4 million, representing a more than six-fold increase year-on-year, but the net loss widened to $13.4 million. This failed IPO highlights the capitalization pressure faced by the titanium powder additive manufacturing sector amid high demand growth and profit pressure.