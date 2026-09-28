Longbai Lays Foundation for Green Factory in Malaysia, Expanding Global Titanium Dioxide Supply
【SMM Titanium Flash】 On September 24th, the foundation stone for the 200,000-ton annual production green factory of Longbai Asia New Materials, a subsidiary of Longbai Group, was laid in Kedah, Malaysia. With a total investment of 1 billion ringgit, the project is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of 300,000 tons upon full completion. It serves as an important strategic fulcrum for Longbai's layout in Southeast Asia and its expansion into the global market. During the same period, the biomass energy project supporting China Gas was initiated, with plans to commence operations in early 2027, providing green steam and electricity for the factory. With the implementation of these projects, Longbai's ability to ensure the supply of titanium dioxide to the Southeast Asian and Oceanian markets nearby is expected to be further enhanced.