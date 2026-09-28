Guangxi Hangtai Lays Foundation for Zirconium and Titanium Processing Project in Qinzhou
【SMM Titanium Flash】Recently, the foundation stone for the 250,000-ton annual zirconium and titanium deep processing project of Guangxi Hangtai New Materials was laid in the Jinwo Industrial Park in Qinzhou. The project is planned to commence construction in September 2026 and be completed and put into operation in September 2028. It primarily focuses on the sorting, purification, and deep processing of zirconium and titanium ores, producing high value-added products such as zircon sand, titanium concentrate, and rutile, covering fields like high-end building materials, new energy, and special coatings. Simultaneously, the project will also expand into the manufacturing of electromechanical equipment. Upon completion, the project will assist in upgrading Qinzhou's zirconium and titanium new materials industry towards high-end and refined production, further enhancing the regional new materials industry chain.