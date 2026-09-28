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About 3 billion yuan! China BAK New Energy’s 12 GWh sodium-ion battery project lands in Nanjing, Jiangsu

Published: Sep 28, 2026 13:29 (GMT+8)
The newly built production line will enable large-scale manufacturing of 32140-series sodium-ion battery cells, continuously iterate and optimize cell performance, and drive sodium-ion batteries from small-batch sampling to large-scale commercial application, providing the market with cost-effective energy storage and power battery solutions beyond lithium batteries.

图/中比新能源

Image/CBAK Energy Technology

According to CBAK Energy Technology, on September 23, CBAK Energy Technology and Nanjing Gaochun Economic Development Zone officially signed an investment agreement, and a 12 GWh sodium-ion battery cell project is about to land in Gaochun, Nanjing, Jiangsu.

It is reported that the project has a planned total investment of approximately 3 billion yuan. Once fully completed and reaching full production, it is expected to add 4.8-5 billion yuan in sales revenue for the company. The company plans to advance the implementation of project construction-related work in H2 2027. The new production line will enable large-scale manufacturing of 32140-series sodium-ion battery cells, continuously iterate and optimize cell performance, and drive sodium-ion batteries from small-batch sampling to large-scale commercial application, providing the market with cost-effective energy storage and power battery solutions beyond lithium batteries.

On the technical front, CBAK Energy Technology's self-developed 32140-series sodium-ion battery cells have completed multiple rounds of rigorous performance validation, featuring excellent wide-temperature-range performance, high safety, and long cycle life. The discharge retention rate remains outstanding even in low-temperature environments of -40°C, making the cells adaptable to complex operating conditions across different regions with significant temperature differences between north and south. The products are targeted at diversified scenarios including residential ESS, portable energy storage, light transportation vehicles, and backup power supplies.

According to public information, CBAK Energy Technology, as a mainstream enterprise in China's large cylindrical battery sector, has long been deeply engaged in R&D and manufacturing along both lithium battery and sodium-ion battery technology routes. Leveraging the mature industrial supporting facilities, business environment, and locational advantages of Gaochun, Nanjing, the landing of this major project represents an important achievement of two-way empowerment and coordinated development between government and enterprise.

The project focuses on sodium-ion battery cell R&D, large-scale production, and system integration business. Upon completion, it will supply sodium-ion battery products to diversified markets including energy storage, light power, and specialty power supplies, serving as another important technology route in the new energy sector and helping accelerate global electrification.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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