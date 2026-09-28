On September 16, the Aba Prefecture Ecological Environment Bureau of Sichuan Province issued a public notice on the proposed approval of the environmental impact assessment documents for the Washe Hydropower-PV Integrated Photovoltaic Power Generation Project in Heishui County.

According to the public notice, the Washe Hydropower-PV Integrated Photovoltaic Power Generation Project is located in Washeliangzi Township, Heishui County, Aba Prefecture. The project involves the construction of a new 80MW PV field area, with an installed capacity of 99.4MWp, an AC-side system capacity of 80MW, and a capacity ratio of 1.24.

The project developer is Aba Hydropower Development Co., Ltd., whose controlling shareholder is China Power Construction Hydropower Development Group Co., Ltd.