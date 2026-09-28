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[SMM survey] Mines and beneficiation plants are producing as planned, with iron ore concentrates production relatively stable.

Published: Sep 28, 2026 11:42 (GMT+8)
According to the latest SMM statistics, China's overall mine capacity utilization rate this week was 58.1%, down 0.1 percentage points WoW. Iron ore concentrate production was 898,000 mt, down 2,000 mt WoW. Over the same period, mine concentrate inventory fell by 5,000 mt to approximately 248,000 mt.

According to the latest SMM statistics, China's overall mine capacity utilization rate was 58.1% this week, down 0.1 percentage point WoW; iron ore concentrates production was 898,000 mt, down 2,000 mt WoW. Over the same period, mine concentrates inventory fell by 5,000 mt to about 248,000 mt.

Last week, iron ore concentrates production was generally stable, with mines and beneficiation plants mostly producing as planned and no notable fluctuations in concentrates output. On the sales side, affected by the recent decline in domestic ore prices, the cost-effectiveness advantage of domestic concentrates strengthened, market transactions improved from earlier levels, and some mines and beneficiation plants reported that overall demand had recovered somewhat.

This week, with the National Day holiday approaching, some state-owned mines and beneficiation plants are expected to undergo short-term maintenance, and iron ore concentrates production may edge down slightly, but the decline should be limited; after the National Day holiday ends, related production will gradually resume.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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