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East China Smelter Resumes Secondary Lead Production, Output Expected Post-National Day Holiday

Published: Sep 28, 2026 11:43 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[Secondary Lead Production Update] A large secondary lead smelter in east China is advancing production resumptions, restarting raw material procurement today. Lead ingot output is expected after the National Day holiday, and SMM will continue to track the subsequent production realization.
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