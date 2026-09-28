[SMM PV Flash] China Huaneng Group Announces 1.5 GW PV Project

On September 17, the Suichang Branch of the Lishui Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau in Zhejiang Province issued a public notice regarding the acceptance of the environmental impact assessment documents for the Huaneng Suichang 1.5 million kW agrivoltaic complementary PV power generation project. According to the notice, the project is located on garden plots in six townships of Suichang County, Lishui City, Zhejiang Province: Dazhe Town, Shilian Town, Jinzhu Town, Hushan Township, Jiaotan Township, and Caiyuan Township. It is to be constructed by the Clean Energy Branch of Huaneng (Zhejiang) Energy Development Co., Ltd., with a total investment of 5,186,042,300 yuan. The planned scale of the PV plant for this project is an AC-side installed capacity of 1,491.3 MW and a DC-side installed capacity of 1,514.71894 MW. The power generation system adopts a block-based generation and centralized grid connection approach, with all generation units using string inverters and a centralized step-up scheme.