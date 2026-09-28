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BHP and Amazon Launch Industry-First Low-Emissions Copper Certificate Pilot Using Escondida Concentrate and Cathode

Published: Sep 28, 2026 09:27 (GMT+8)

BHP and Amazon have launched an industry-first Environmental Attribute Certificate (EAC) pilot for copper, using copper concentrate and SX-EW cathode produced at Chile's Escondida mine. The mechanism separates verified lower-emissions attributes from the physical copper itself: producers can create EACs associated with qualifying production, while downstream users can purchase and retire the certificates against emissions associated with copper in their own supply chains.

The model addresses a key traceability challenge as physical copper moves through smelting, refining, fabrication and manufacturing before reaching the final user. Amazon can retire the certificates against copper used in its power, cooling and computing infrastructure, including AI-related circuit boards, interconnects and cold plates. The pilot will now test eligibility rules, verification, registry infrastructure and safeguards against double counting. If adopted more broadly, the framework could eventually create a separately tradable environmental value for lower-emissions copper, potentially influencing future copper procurement and offtake structures alongside conventional metal pricing and premiums.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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