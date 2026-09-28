Magnesium social inventory continues to accumulate with pressure from multiple factors resonating

【SMM Magnesium Flash】This week, the social inventory of magnesium ingots increased by 1.55% month-on-month, continuing the trend of accumulated inventory. The increase in inventory mainly stems from two aspects: Firstly, some traders anticipate an upward opportunity for magnesium prices after the holiday, and prepare stocks in advance. Secondly, some traders believe that the market is volatile and the downward space is limited, so they slightly hoard goods. However, the actual downstream demand has not significantly improved compared to last week. Although a small number of traders have cleared inventory at low prices, this behavior is weak in sustainability and the scale of shipments is limited, failing to reverse the trend of accumulated inventory. Regarding the future trend of inventory, the focus is on observing the procurement and delivery status before and after the double holidays.