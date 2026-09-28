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National Magnesium Inventory and Prices Decline, Last Restocking Window Before Festivals Sees Active Trading

Published: Sep 28, 2026 09:17 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
【SMM Weekly Magnesium Inventory Update】This week, the national inventory of primary magnesium smelting enterprises decreased by 0.91% month-on-month, and the inventory at production sites showed a downward trend this week. Magnesium prices continued their decline from last week. This week marks the last restocking window ahead of the two festivals, with transactions concentrated and released in the first half of the week, performing better overall than the first half of the month; some manufacturers took the opportunity to launch futures presales, leading to a slight drop in market inventory accordingly.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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