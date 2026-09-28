Pre-holiday Stockpiling Falls Short of Expectations, Magnesium Industry Chain Diverges and Runs in the Doldrums [SMM Magnesium Weekly Review]
[SMM Magnesium Weekly Review: Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Falls Short of Expectations, Magnesium Industry Chain Diverges and Runs in the Doldrums] This week, the magnesium industry chain showed a divergent and weak-stable trend. On the supply side, the large dolomite mine in Wutai, Shanxi remained shut down, tightening the supply of high-grade ore in the region. Enterprises expanded procurement channels externally, and after external supplies arrived, the overall supply pressure for dolomite eased, with quotations remaining stable. Primary magnesium producers maintained basically stable output, while inventories continued to accumulate. As the two holidays approached, some producers cut prices to recover funds, and magnesium prices hit bottom before stabilizing with support from costs. Magnesium powder and magnesium alloy followed raw material prices and ran in the doldrums, while downstream processing enterprises saw finished product inventories rise and reduced operating rates to ease shipment pressure.