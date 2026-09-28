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LME tin closed at $54,550 on Sep 25, up 1.30%, with LME tin inventory down to 4,590 mt, destocking 85 mt [SMM Tin Morning News]

Published: Sep 28, 2026 08:51 (GMT+8)
[SMM Tin Morning Update: LME tin closed at $54,550 on Sep 25, up 1.30%, with LME tin inventory down to 4,590 mt, destocking 85 mt

SMM Tin Morning Brief | LME tin settled at $54,550 on Sep 25, up 1.30%, with LME tin inventory down 85 mt to 4,590 mt — Monday, September 28, 2026

[Futures] LME 3M tin opened at $53,985/mt on September 25, hit a high of $54,550 and a low of $53,865, and settled at $54,550, up $700/mt or 1.30% from the previous settlement of $53,850, with open interest at 152 lots. The most-traded SHFE tin SN2610 contract settled at 412,230 yuan/mt in the night session on September 24 (-530/-0.13%), after opening at 408,680, hitting a high of 413,270 and a low of 408,190, with a settlement price of 411,610; volume was 53,429 lots and open interest was 11,881 lots, down 5,446 lots on the day (driven mainly by long liquidation). The futures market regained the 410,000 yuan/mt level after briefly losing it, consolidating on a subdued note.

[Macro] The US Fed's 25 bp rate hike on September 17 to 3.75-4.00% has been delivered; the US dollar index stood at 101.03 on September 26, weakening cumulatively over the week; the 10-year US Treasury yield broke above 5% on September 24 to 5.14% (the highest since 2007); WTI crude oil pulled back notably last Friday (-2.29%); geopolitical risk premium has been partially digested. The macro front is mixed, providing a neutral-to-bearish steer for tin prices.

[Fundamentals] LME tin inventory stood at 4,590 mt as of September 25, down 85 mt from the previous day (prior: 4,675), with the ratio of cancelled warrants remaining elevated, indicating tight spot supply outside China; SHFE tin futures warrants stood at 4,361 mt as of September 24 (-97, prior: 4,458), extending the destocking streak; SMM China tin ingot social inventory continued its buildup pace this week (Sep 22-26), with pre-holiday downstream stockpiling demand remaining lukewarm. On the ore front, production resumptions at Wa State in Myanmar are 40-50% complete, and Indonesia exported 4,564 mt in August, up 52% MoM, leaving the ore market in a tight balance; downstream solder enterprises maintained mid-range operating rates, while AI computing-related packaging orders kept growing.

[Summary] The divergent trend of "LME destocking + SHFE warrant destocking + SMM China social inventory buildup" continued, with the SHFE/LME tin price ratio recovering and lending relative strength to SHFE tin; the most-traded SHFE tin SN2610 contract is expected to consolidate around the 410,000 yuan/mt level today, with cautious trading ahead of the holiday.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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