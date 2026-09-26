[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India Extends AD Probe on Stainless CRC from China, Indonesia and Vietnam by 6 Months

India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) issued a notification on September 22, confirming the central government's approval to extend the anti-dumping investigation deadline on stainless steel cold-rolled flat products originating in or exported from China, Indonesia, and Vietnam by six months, from September 28, 2026 to March 28, 2027. The extension maintains the original product scope covering 300 and 400 series coils, strips, sheets, plates, and circles, without issuing any findings or preliminary duty rates. The investigation, which commenced on September 29, 2025, covers specific austenitic, ferritic, and martensitic grades, excluding hot-rolled flat products, duplex grades, and 200-series products with specific nickel content levels.