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[SMM Flash News] Indonesia Names PT CNI Corporate Suspect in Rp401.65 Billion Nickel Governance Case

Published: Sep 27, 2026 07:15 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Indonesia’s Attorney General’s Office has named PT Ceria Nugraha Indotama (CNI) as a corporate suspect in an alleged nickel commodity governance corruption case in Southeast Sulawesi during 2017–2020. Prosecutors also named four individuals as suspects. The case allegedly involved nickel exports without fulfilling DMO requirements, inaccurate nickel-grade testing documents, export recommendation issuance before RKAB approval, and incomplete RKAB document verification. The alleged state loss was estimated at Rp401.65 billion. The case may increase market attention on historical nickel export compliance, RKAB administration, and third-party assay verification procedures in Indonesia’s mining sector.

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