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[SMM Coal Flash] Bayan Resources Lifts Force Majeure as Three Subsidiaries Secure Revised 2026 RKAB

Published: Sep 27, 2026 05:28 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Indonesia’s PT Bayan Resources Tbk (BYAN) has lifted the force majeure previously declared over coal supply obligations after three subsidiaries — PT Tiwa Abadi (TA), PT Tanur Jaya (TJ) and PT Fajar Sakti Prima (FSP) — received full approval for their revised 2026 RKAB from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) on September 23. The approvals allow the three companies to resume preparations for coal mining operations, while Bayan can restart coal transportation and sales. The force majeure had been declared on September 11 after delays in the revised RKAB approvals prevented the subsidiaries from legally continuing production and affected deliveries under their Coal Supply Agreements.

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