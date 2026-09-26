[SMM Coal Flash] India Orders 112 Captive Coal Plants to Maximise Power Output Through Year-End

India has ordered 112 captive coal-fired power plants with capacity of at least 50 MW to operate at maximum capacity from October 1 through December 31, as the government prepares for an expected increase in electricity demand. The September 25 directive, issued by the federal power ministry under emergency provisions of the Electricity Act, covers captive plants primarily serving aluminium smelters, steel mills, cement plants and oil refineries, including facilities operated by Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel and others. Generators have also been instructed to sell surplus electricity through power exchanges and submit weekly reports covering generation, captive consumption, available capacity and coal stocks. The measure comes as nearly 40% of India’s coal-fired plants are operating with critically low fuel inventories, amid stronger power demand linked to hotter-than-usual weather.