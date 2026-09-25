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Peru sees 1 million t/y copper output boost within five to six years

Published: Sep 26, 2026 01:38 (GMT+8)
Peru's Energy and Mines Minister Guillermo Shinno said the country expects to add about 1 million tonnes of annual copper production within five to six years through new mining projects. The world's third-largest copper producer anticipates 2026 output of 2.5 to 2.7 million tonnes, roughly unchanged from 2023 as declining ore grades and recurring social conflicts weigh on supply. The newly elected government is seeking to reverse that stagnation by cutting red tape; in the two months since taking office, mining companies have stepped up engagement with the ministry. Shinno said officials have identified 27 permits that could be eliminated from roughly 100 mining-sector requirements, without lowering environmenta

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