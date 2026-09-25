India copper producers seek GST cut as record prices raise working-capital burden

Indian copper producers are seeking a cut in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on copper products to 5% from 18%, citing rising working-capital requirements amid record-high copper prices.

The Indian Primary Copper Producers Association (IPCPA) is discussing the proposal with the government, with the industry estimating that a lower GST rate could release up to $3.6 billion in working capital across the copper value chain.

According to the Ministry of Mines, India accounted for 0.11% of global copper mine production, with output of 24.774 TMT, during November 2024-October 2025. India's share of global refined copper production stood at 2.81% during the same period.

Global refined copper production reached 28.365 million tonnes during November 2024-October 2025, against consumption of 28.435 million tonnes, according to the Ministry of Mines, citing International Copper Study Group (ICSG) data.

Copper prices have risen sharply, with LME copper exceeding $14,700/mt earlier this month. Higher metal prices increase the value of inventories and transactions, raising the amount of working capital tied up in GST payments.

The impact is particularly significant for producers with longer processing cycles. IPCPA President Rohit Pathak cited Hindalco Industries as an example, noting that its copper concentrate procurement and processing cycle can extend to around three months.

A lower GST rate would improve liquidity for producers and downstream consumers, according to the association. The industry said funds currently tied up in tax payments could instead be deployed toward capacity expansion and other investments.

Higher copper prices have also prompted some downstream participants, including cable manufacturers and copper dealers, to reduce inventories as the financing cost of holding metal rises.

India's copper market has become increasingly reliant on imports following the 2018 closure of Vedanta's Sterlite copper smelter, while domestic producers are expanding capacity to meet rising demand.

The government has yet to announce a decision on the proposed GST reduction. The current GST rate applicable to copper products remains 18%, subject to product classification.

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