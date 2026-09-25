FS Mining, a South African-registered company developing a chrome mine in Zimbabwe, is advancing plans for a US$500 million investment split between a US$100 million ferrochrome smelter and a US$400 million thermal power project, director Dr. Precious Mabuza said in an interview published September 25. The company is currently building a US$15 million wash plant as its first phase of development, and is progressing through the technical, engineering and financing stages of the planned smelter and power plant, with construction timelines dependent on completing feasibility work and securing the necessary approvals.

The smelter is planned to begin with 16.5 MVA of sintering plant capacity, paired with a 25MW thermal power station in the project's first phase. Mabuza said the longer-term vision is to expand the power-generation component to 320MW, with the company hoping to extend rural electrification to communities surrounding its operations once the plant is built out. Eventual chrome production volumes will be determined once the final furnace configuration, engineering design and operating parameters are concluded, she said.

Mabuza framed the investment around Zimbabwe's push for greater domestic beneficiation, noting the government has banned the export of raw minerals, including chrome, to force local value addition. She said the mine currently employs 100 people, with the company targeting 1,500 jobs at the smelter and power station once operational, and roughly 5,000 jobs across the wider value chain including mining, logistics, services and construction. The reliable baseload electricity from the planned thermal power station is central to the project's strategy, intended to support both the smelting operation and, eventually, electrification for nearby communities.