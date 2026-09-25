Global Lithium Resources agreed to a A$333 million ($237 million) takeover by Titan Australia Mining a UAE-based Titan Lithium Group's local unit, at A$1.15/share a 73% premium sending Global Lithium shares up nearly 50% to A$0.995, their highest since January 2024. Titan is developing a lithium refinery in Abu Dhabi and gains exposure to Global Lithium's Australian resource, including the Manna project in Western Australia. Global Lithium is backed by Mineral Resources (9%+ stake), and its board unanimously recommended the deal.

The deal links upstream Australian lithium supply to Titan's planned Middle East refining capacity, coming amid slowing EV sales weighing on sector valuations even as energy transition and battery storage demand support the longer-term outlook.