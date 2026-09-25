[SMM Iron Ore Weekly] Faster Inventory Builds Meet Widening Maintenance: Supply and Demand Are Already Weakening

Market Review

The SGX most-active contract eased from USD 96.35/mt on 18 September to USD 95.75/mt on 24 September, down 0.62% over the week. The DCE most-active contract I2701 slipped from RMB 715.5/mt to RMB 713.5/mt, down 0.28%, while the MMI 61% iron ore port spot index closed at RMB 689/wet mt, unchanged from last Friday.

Start with average prices. The MMI 61% port spot index averaged RMB 688.6/wet mt this week versus RMB 687.0/wet mt last week, up RMB 1.6 week-on-week — consistent with the "weekly average up around RMB 2 week-on-week" noted in our daily comments. A flat close alongside a higher average indicates the price centre was pushed up once mid-week before returning to where it started ahead of Friday. Support came from pre-holiday restocking, rising freight rates and expectations of contracting Brazilian supply.

Turning to the domestic-overseas spread, this line traced a full cycle of widening and then re-convergence. From −RMB 19.6/mt on 18 September it widened to −RMB 31.4/mt by 22 September, then recovered over the following three sessions to −RMB 16.7/mt, a net narrowing of RMB 2.9 across the week. The shape maps closely onto the news flow: on 22 September, rumours of a lifting of restrictions on low-grade ore weighed on the domestic market, with the DCE down 1.05% that day against only a marginal decline offshore, stretching the spread; on 23 September the overseas market took over as the leader to the downside, giving back USD 1.25 over two sessions and pulling the spread back in. In short, the shifts in relative strength between the two markets this week were rumour-driven, with limited connection to fundamentals and no clear direction established.

The RMB central parity firmed 32 basis points over the week to 6.7489, providing some offset to import costs, though the magnitude was limited — on an RMB-converted basis, SGX still fell RMB 4.9/mt.

Fundamental pressure concentrated in inventories

SMM's national imported iron ore inventories (aggregate basis) stood at 144.33 million mt on 18 September and 145.45 million mt on 25 September, a week-on-week build of 1.12 million mt; the preceding week had risen from 143.49 million mt to 144.33 million mt, a build of 840,000 mt. That marks two consecutive weeks of accumulation, with the increment one-third larger. Over the same period, average daily port outbound volumes fell 25,000 mt week-on-week to 3.21 million mt as of 18 September. Total inventories across the 10 key ports stood at 102.59 million mt on 24 September, up 680,000 mt week-on-week, with the build concentrated in fines while concentrate, lump ore and pellets all posted slight drawdowns.

Shipments, by contrast, have already turned lower. Global iron ore shipments totalled 34.41 million mt last week, down 8% week-on-week and flat year-on-year on a cumulative basis, with both Australia and Brazil slipping modestly and Peru and India posting notable growth among non-mainstream origins. China's total iron ore arrivals, however, came in at 31.32 million mt, up 16% week-on-week and up 4.8% year-on-year on a cumulative basis. Shipments have come off their highs while arrivals are still running heavy — what is being discharged now is the cargo from the earlier surge. The release of supply pressure lags by roughly two to three weeks, which explains why port inventories are still building at an accelerating pace even as shipments have turned negative week-on-week.

Demand forces: restocking provides a floor, maintenance widens

As of this week, most mills had yet to complete pre-holiday restocking, and procurement demand carried through the week. But restocking is nearing its end, with mills strongly inclined to buy on dips and pushing back hard on prices; spot transactions were subdued overall and the floor beneath the market weakened by the day. This is why the decline in ore prices was limited this week.

According to SMM statistics, blast furnace maintenance affected 1.5267 million mt of hot metal output this week (19-25 September), up 56,000 mt week-on-week; next week (26 September to 2 October) the figure is expected to rise to 1.5733 million mt, a further increase of 46,600 mt. SMM data for 23 September put the blast furnace operating rate across 242 steel mills at 88.76%, down 0.17 percentage points week-on-week, with average daily hot metal output at sample mills at 2.3943 million mt, down 4,800 mt.

The current decline in hot metal is mild, but the maintenance impact is already scheduled at 1.5733 million mt for next week, and the increment itself is expanding. That points to an accelerating decline in hot metal after the holiday rather than a collapse in the current period. The root cause is sustained mill losses: without a recovery in margins, the maintenance footprint will not contract.

Events side, two rumours pointing in opposite directions

Almost all of this week's price disturbance came from the news flow. On 22 September, rumours of a lifting of restrictions on low-grade ore weighed on the domestic market; on 23 September, rumours of reduced Brazilian shipments lifted the overseas market. The two pointed in opposite directions, came a day apart, neither was firmly substantiated, and neither altered the fundamentals. But with both supply and demand lacking clear drivers, they materially amplified intraday volatility and the swing in the domestic-overseas spread. This week's rise in freight rates, together with that Brazilian expectation, belongs among the factors supporting the higher weekly average.

On 18 September, the Iron Ore Working Committee of the China Iron and Steel Association convened in Beijing to make arrangements around the imported iron ore port spot price index due to be launched by the Beijing Iron Ore Trading Center, with procurement heads from domestic mills and trading firms in attendance. There was no direct impact on current prices, but this pricing-mechanism thread is worth watching.

No new variables emerged on the macro front this week. Market sentiment was dominated by the tug-of-war between the tail end of restocking and maintenance expectations, then pushed back and forth repeatedly by two unsubstantiated rumours, leaving prices oscillating within a narrow range without ever picking a direction.

Market Outlook

Pre-holiday restocking will conclude next week and the rise in maintenance impact to 1.5733 million mt will materialise; with the supporting factor withdrawing and the depressing factor arriving, port inventory builds confirmed to be accelerating and arrivals still elevated, downward pressure on ore prices will be greater than this week. That said, with funds stepping away and open interest contracting ahead of the National Day holiday, volatility is expected to narrow. The SGX most-active contract is seen in a reference range of USD 94-97/mt with the centre shifting lower; any substantive break lower still requires the post-holiday decline in hot metal to materialise. The domestic-overseas spread has now narrowed to −RMB 16.7/mt; should the overseas market continue to lead the decline and push the spread positive, import margins would be compressed, forward procurement appetite would fall away with them, and the domestic market's relative resilience would become hard to sustain.