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Blue Moon to acquire Turner copper-gold-zinc VMS deposit with historical zinc resource

Published: Sep 25, 2026 09:58 (GMT+8)

Blue Moon Metals announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the Turner copper-gold VMS deposit in Oregon from Gold Coast Mining. Consideration comprises US$4.7 million in cash, 4,778,761 Blue Moon shares valued at about US$27 million based on the 20-day VWAP, and up to US$7 million in milestones tied to underground exploration/development permitting, mining permits and commercial production. Closing is expected in November 2026, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and customary conditions.

Turner is a past-producing Cyprus-type VMS deposit containing copper, gold, zinc, silver and cobalt. Its 2010 historical estimate reported 2.447 million short tons of Indicated material grading 2.65% zinc and 2.084 million short tons of Inferred material grading 2.78% zinc. The company expects permitting for exploration drilling and underground development to take 12–18 months.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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