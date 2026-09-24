India's MRAI, representing small and mid-sized recyclers, has urged the federal trade ministry to intervene over the EU plan to bar metal waste exports to India from May 2027. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it remains engaged with the EU. The European Commission proposed the ban on 18 September, citing toxic heavy metals in scrap. India, a major scrap buyer, sources about a quarter of its metal scrap imports from the EU. In 2025/26 the EU supplied roughly 20% of India's aluminium scrap imports, 22% of copper and copper alloy scrap, 20% of lead scrap and 40% of zinc scrap, per MRAI. MRAI warned of higher raw-material costs and greater reliance on virgin metal, calling the move resource protectionism and seeking zero-duty scrap imports under the India-EU trade deal due this year.