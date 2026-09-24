[SMM survey] Hydrogen energy industry weekly review, 20260921-0924

This week, China's alkaline electrolyzer market capacity remained at 43.77 GW, while the PEM electrolyzer market held at 6.96 GW.

Suzhou Lvmeng Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd. shipped a 500 Nm³/h self-developed water electrolysis hydrogen production unit, which will be used in the chemical industry;

Zhejiang Haizhuo New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. dispatched a batch of high-performance silicon-based plate PEM electrolyzers to South Korea, where they will be applied in small-scale hydrogen production equipment scenarios;

Yuchai Xinlan (Jiangsu) Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd. rolled out and delivered a new 1 MW PEM electrolyzer;

Shanghai Hydrogen Rui Technology Co., Ltd. successfully delivered a 10 Nm³ PEM electrolyzer to a university.

I. Project-Related Developments

Xinjiang Zhongwei Zhiguang Energy Technology Co., Ltd.:The Korla Green Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Utilization Economic Complex Project (Phase I) in Xinjiang was recently filed and approved. With a total investment of 8.825 billion yuan, the project will have an annual production capacity of 1.2 million mt of urea. Construction includes a 120,000 mt/year water electrolysis hydrogen production unit, a 600,000 mt/year air separation nitrogen unit, a 700,000 mt/year ammonia synthesis unit, a 900,000 mt/year carbon dioxide capture unit, and a 1.2 million mt/year urea unit, covering approximately 3,640 mu of land.

Xihai Hydrogen Carbon (Hami) Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.:The Yiwu County annual 400,000 mt water electrolysis green hydrogen project in Xinjiang was recently filed and approved. With a total investment of 6.397 billion yuan, the project will be built in three phases: Phase I will produce 50,000 mt of green hydrogen annually, Phase II 150,000 mt, and Phase III 200,000 mt, along with supporting facilities including a comprehensive office building, control center, laboratory, and environmental monitoring station.

China Coal (Horqin Left Middle Banner) Bioenergy Co., Ltd.:Two sub-projects of the China Coal Horqin Left Middle Banner hydrogen-based green fuel grid-connected green power direct connection project (hydrogen production portion + methanol production portion) have been filed, with a combined total investment of 3.369 billion yuan. The hydrogen production portion (1.07 billion yuan) is located in the Baolongshan Industrial Park, Baolongshan Town, Horqin Left Middle Banner, Tongliao City, Inner Mongolia, and involves the construction of a 200,000 mt/year grid-connected wind and solar hydrogen production coupled with biomass green methanol demonstration project. The hydrogen production installed capacity is 48,000 Nm³/h, equipped with 32 sets of 1,500 Nm³/h alkaline water electrolysis hydrogen production units. The effective hydrogen storage capacity is 396,000 Nm³, with 18 sets of 2,000 m³ hydrogen spherical tanks and 20 MW/40 MWh electrochemical energy storage. The hydrogen production facility will operate 8,000 hours per year, producing 16,000 mt of hydrogen annually. Local cow manure will be used as biomass feedstock for gasification, coupled with green hydrogen produced from wind and solar electrolysis, to produce green methanol. Construction is planned to start in June 2027 and be completed in December 2028. The methanol production portion (2.299 billion yuan) includes the construction of an air separation unit, biomass gasification unit, purification unit, and methanol unit.

Liaoning Huadian Diaobingshan: The 16MnDR hydrogen spherical tank steel plates exclusively supplied by Angang Steel have successfully passed acceptance and been installed, for use in the Liaoning Huadian Diaobingshan 450,000 kW wind power hydrogen production coupled green methanol integrated demonstration project. The project is one of only nine national green liquid fuel technology research and industrialisation pilot projects in China and the only one in Liaoning Province. It has also been selected as one of the first 41 hydrogen energy pilot projects by the National Energy Administration, making it a rare "dual national-level" green energy demonstration project in China. Upon completion, it is expected to produce 19,000 mt of green hydrogen and 100,000 mt of green methanol annually, building a "green electricity–green hydrogen–green methanol" zero-carbon chain.

Zhongcai (Xinjiang Zhundong Economic and Technological Development Zone) New Energy Co., Ltd.: The Phase I EPC general contracting tender for the new energy solar thermal hydrogen production project in the Xinjiang Zhundong Economic and Technological Development Zone has been terminated due to major changes in the tender content. The project is located in the Wucaiwan Southern Industrial Park of the Xinjiang Zhundong Economic and Technological Development Zone, with a total investment of 3 billion yuan, 80% self-raised by the enterprise and 20% from bank loans. It plans to build one electrolytic water hydrogen production plant with an annual output of 200,000 mt of green hydrogen, and purchase 660 sets of pure water electrolysis hydrogen production equipment. Since the tender was issued on 18 May 2026, seven extension notices have been released.

Shengshi Yingchuang Hydrogen Energy Technology (Shaanxi) Co., Ltd.: Held a signing ceremony with Shaanxi Husheng Investment Co., Ltd., officially reaching cooperation on a scenic area project. The two parties will cooperate on the operation of hydrogen-powered assist vehicles and sightseeing vehicles at the Qinhan Weihe Lake Wetland Ecological Park, exploring an integrated development model of "hydrogen energy + cultural tourism".

II. Policy Review

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and two other departments: Recently officially approved five city clusters to carry out comprehensive hydrogen energy application pilot projects, aiming to build a "1+N+X" hydrogen energy comprehensive application ecosystem, with a pilot period of four years for each city cluster. The five city clusters include: Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei (consolidating the fuel cell industry chain foundation), the Greater Bay Area (focusing on heavy-load logistics and advanced manufacturing), Northeast China (including eastern Inner Mongolia)–Yangtze River Delta (opening up the green hydrogen production and eastern port consumption channel), Xinjiang–Chengdu-Chongqing economic zone (building a western green hydrogen supply and equipment application chain), and the Yellow River Jiziwan–central China (focusing on promoting green hydrogen chemical and other industrial decarbonisation practices), with total incentives of 8 billion yuan.

Energy Conservation and Comprehensive Utilization Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Issued the "Standard Conditions for the Hydrogen Energy Equipment (Alkaline Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Production Equipment) Manufacturing Industry (2026 Edition) (Draft for Comments)". The document proposes: the rated current density of high-pressure alkaline electrolysers should be no less than 2,500 A/m², and the DC power consumption under rated conditions should be no higher than 4.3 kWh/Nm³ of hydrogen; the rated current density of atmospheric alkaline electrolysers should be no less than 4,000 A/m², and the DC power consumption should be no higher than 4.5 kWh/Nm³ of hydrogen; the power regulation range of alkaline electrolysers should meet 30%-120%; under rated conditions, the voltage difference between electrolysis cells in the electrolyser should be no higher than 160 mV, and the standard deviation should be no higher than 80 mV.

Ministry of Ecology and Environment: Released the "National Carbon Market Development Report (2026)". The report points out that the green fuel production industry represented by hydrogen energy has become an important direction for China to build a new-type energy system and achieve source-level decarbonisation in the energy sector during the "15th Five-Year Plan" period. It is expected that by 2030, renewable energy hydrogen production will reach 5 million mt, reducing 60 million mt of carbon dioxide equivalent annually.

MIIT and NDRC: Issued the "15th Five-Year Plan for the Development of the Electronic Information Manufacturing Industry". The document points out that industrialisation of solid-state batteries, sodium-ion batteries, flow batteries, and fuel cells should be continuously advanced, new models and new business forms such as PV-based hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol production should be cultivated, and integrated PV development should be promoted.

Shandong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology and seven other departments: Jointly issued the "Implementation Plan for the High-Quality Development of the New Energy Equipment Industry in Shandong Province (2026-2028)". The plan specifies that by 2028, the revenue of the province's new energy equipment industry will exceed 470 billion yuan, covering six major tracks: wind power, nuclear power, PV, lithium batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, and power transmission and transformation equipment. The hydrogen fuel cell segment focuses on four major directions: core equipment manufacturing, low-cost production, efficient storage and transportation, and multi-scenario demonstration, consolidating advantages in proton exchange membranes, compressors, and megawatt-level electrolytic water hydrogen production systems.

Jiangsu Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology and Jiangsu Provincial Development and Reform Commission: Issued the "Notice on Collecting Typical Application Cases in the Fields of New-Type Energy Storage, Hydrogen Energy, and Nuclear Fusion Energy in Jiangsu Province". Targeting key links across the entire chain of "production, storage, transportation, refuelling, and use", the notice focuses on collecting cases of large-scale application of ALK/AEM/PEM/SOEC and other hydrogen production equipment, innovative applications in storage and transportation, green hydrogen substitution in industry, applications in the energy sector, and applications in the transportation sector.

Energy Administration of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region: Issued the "Implementation Plan for Orderly Promoting the Development and Construction of Multi-User Green Electricity Direct Connection Projects in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (Trial)". It clarifies that hydrogen-based green fuel projects (including wind and solar power hydrogen production integrated projects) may absorb new loads such as green hydrogen, green hydrogen to green ammonia, green hydrogen to green methanol, and green hydrogen to sustainable aviation fuel for multi-user green electricity direct connection; for grid-connected hydrogen-based green fuel green electricity direct connection projects, the on-grid electricity volume shall not exceed 40% before the end of 2027, and shall not exceed 20% from 2028 onwards.

Guangzhou Municipal Development and Reform Commission: Issued the "Several Measures on Supporting Hydrogen Energy Scenario Development (Public Consultation Draft)". It strives to achieve a 30% share of hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles in the city's total commercial vehicle ownership by 2030; hydrogen-powered vessels will receive a maximum incentive of 5 million yuan per vessel (5,000 mt class and above); incentives for other innovative application scenarios such as hydrogen energy storage power generation, two-wheelers, forklifts, and aircraft will be issued at 24,000 yuan per point; hydrogen tube trailers will receive incentives of 400,000-600,000 yuan per unit; equipment upgrades in industrial sectors such as hydrogen-blended combustion/hydrogen metallurgy/hydrogen-based chemical raw material substitution will receive a 20% incentive, with a maximum of 30 million yuan per project.

III. Corporate Developments

China Energy Engineering Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. : As the secretariat unit, participated in the awarding and unveiling ceremony of the IEEE PES Energy Development and Power Generation Technical Committee (China) Hydrogen Energy Technology Subcommittee. The establishment of the IEEE PES Hydrogen Energy Technology Subcommittee is an important layout for IEEE PES to deepen technical research in China's hydrogen energy field and promote coordinated industry development, and is also an important milestone for China's hydrogen energy industry to gather high-end expertise and consolidate industrial strength.

Hydrogen Energy Group : Recently invited to participate in a special symposium held by the Yunnan Provincial Department of Science and Technology, where government, academia, and industry representatives held in-depth exchanges on topics such as the establishment and construction of the Southwest China Hydrogen Energy Research Institute and the full-chain development of hydrogen energy technologies. Hydrogen Energy Group will join forces with the research team of the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology to carry out joint research in core technology areas including anion exchange membrane alkaline electrolysers, hydrogen liquefaction processes, hydrogen fuel cell stacks and system integration, and water and thermal management.

Angang Steel : Successfully supplied 16MnDR hydrogen spherical tank steel plates exclusively for the Liaoning Huadian Diaobingshan 450,000 kW wind power hydrogen production coupled green methanol integrated demonstration project. The steel plates comply with the national standard GB/T713.3-2023, are suitable for manufacturing low-temperature pressure vessels at -40°C, and the actual supplied indicators exceed the national standard, nearly reaching the limits of material performance.

Shengshi Yingchuang Hydrogen Energy Technology (Shaanxi) Co., Ltd.: Released the hydrogen leak detection tape H2G-M10S-P05, a visual indicator-type leak detection product based on nano colour-changing materials. Upon contact with hydrogen, the tape changes from grey to blue-black within as fast as 3 seconds, clearly identifiable by the naked eye, and can trigger a response at hydrogen concentrations as low as 1%, with a tolerance range of -20°C to 120°C.

Ketaike (Shandong) Special Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.: At the "Boundless Wind and Solar, Hydrogen Energy Tomorrow" themed launch event of the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention, signed an order for 200 hydrogen-powered heavy trucks for Xinjiang coal outbound transport together with Tomorrow Hydrogen Energy, Huachen Logistics, and Skyworth Automobile.

Goldwind Science&Technology: The first green methanol vessel "Jianhang Lida" slowly departed from Berth 11 of Yingkou Port under Liaoning Port Group, marking the official opening of the green methanol sea-land corridor at Yingkou Port and achieving full-chain connectivity from onshore production, port collection and distribution, to seaborne export of green methanol. Yingkou Port has a storage capacity of over 200,000 m³, a loading and unloading efficiency of 1,000 m³ per hour, and four green methanol berths (capable of accommodating vessels up to 85,000 mt), and obtained the ISCC EU certificate in 2024.

Google and Stegra: Google announced a partnership with Swedish steel company Stegra to promote the commissioning of its large-scale green hydrogen-based near-zero-emission steel plant in Boden, Sweden. Google will receive environmental attribute certificates (EACs) corresponding to up to 91,000 mt of steel from Stegra's first year of production, to address the rise in greenhouse gas emissions driven by AI expansion (emissions grew 18% in 2024-2025). Stegra's operations can reduce steelmaking carbon emissions by up to 95%. This is the second such agreement following Stegra's deal with Microsoft in 2025.

H2Feng: Released the RSOC coupled magnesium-based solid-state hydrogen storage one-stop hydrogen-electricity energy storage solution at a conference. The magnesium-based solid-state hydrogen storage density can reach 6.4 wt%, and when coupled with RSOC: in the SOEC electrolysis hydrogen production stage, the system's comprehensive hydrogen production efficiency exceeds 90%; in the SOFC power generation stage, the entire system's "electricity-hydrogen-electricity" cycle efficiency reaches 40%-45%, far higher than traditional P2G2P conversion efficiency. The RSOC service life can reach 40,000-80,000 hours, and the magnesium-based solid-state hydrogen storage product has a design life of 20 years; it adopts a modular design based on 20-foot standard containers, with a single system storing 1,000 kg of hydrogen.



IV. Patent Applications

Jiangsu Kairun Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. and Wuhan Tianyuan Group Co., Ltd.: Applied for patent CN122773375A titled "An Alkaline Electrolyser Hydrogen Production System with Gas-Liquid Pre-Separation Function", solving the technical problem that the front end of existing alkaline electrolyser hydrogen production systems cannot effectively separate gas and liquid, increasing the load on subsequent separation equipment.

Northeast Electric Power University and SPIC Green Energy Co., Ltd.: Applied for a patent titled "An Off-Grid Wind-Solar DC Hydrogen Production Capacity Optimisation Configuration Method", which belongs to the technical field of capacity optimisation configuration. By pre-processing historical wind speed data and historical solar radiation data, it generates a dynamic time-domain benchmark sequence of meteorological resources, and iteratively corrects the final optimised configuration capacities of wind turbine generators, PV arrays, electrolysers, and hydrogen storage tanks.

Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd.: Obtained patent CN118359170B titled "A High-Pressure Gas-Liquid Separation Tank for PEM Electrolytic Water Hydrogen Production and Its Control Method", which performs gas-liquid separation through the action of baffled perforated plates, reducing the energy consumption and cost of subsequent hydrogen compression, and avoiding contamination of hydrogen by air entering the tank body after the liquid is completely discharged.

Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd.: Obtained patent CN224772800U titled "A Hydrogen Fuel Cell Test Platform", suitable for drop testing of batteries of various models or sizes, reducing test preparation time and improving test accuracy and reliability.

Shanghai Lüzhi Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd.: Applied for patent CN122769757A titled "A Device and Method for Achieving Press-Fit Alignment of PEM Electrolysers", which improves assembly efficiency and reduces human error through structural optimisation and automated design of the tooling device, adopting pre-assembly of ten cell cores.