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Maintenance Increase Coincides With Restocking End, Iron Ore Demand Faces Significant Contraction [SMM Iron Ore Daily Review]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 17:13 (GMT+8)

Iron ore futures moved sideways today. The most-traded DCE contract I2701 closed at 713.5 yuan/mt, unchanged from the previous trading day. Spot prices at Qingdao Port fell by an average of 1 yuan/mt. Trader activity was moderate, while steel mills remained largely wait-and-see.

This week, iron ore prices were supported by pre-holiday restocking demand, rising ocean freight rates, and expectations of tighter Brazilian supply, with the weekly average price up about 2 yuan WoW. Fundamentals-wise, overseas shipments are expected to rebound slightly, but port arrivals are already at highs and may pull back modestly, with overall levels staying high. On the demand side, blast furnace maintenance increased this week, with some maintenance plans scheduled to start from end-September to early October. Hot metal production is expected to continue declining next week, and the decline may widen further after October. Combined with the end of pre-holiday restocking, iron ore demand faces a notable contraction, and the bearish fundamental picture is weighing on ore prices. However, due to risk-off sentiment in the market, some funds exited positions, and futures are expected to see relatively small fluctuations. Overall, iron ore prices are expected to trade in a narrow range next week, likely extending the current consolidation pattern. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Iron ore futures were steady today. The DCE most-traded I2701 contract settled at 713.5 yuan/mt, unchanged from the previous session. Qingdao port spot prices fell 1 yuan/mt on average. Traders were moderately active and mills stayed on the sidelines.
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