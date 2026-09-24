logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Heavier maintenance and the end of restocking point to sharply weaker iron ore demand 【 SMM Daily Iron Ore Brief】

Published: Sep 24, 2026 17:12 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Iron ore futures were steady today. The DCE most-traded I2701 contract settled at 713.5 yuan/mt, unchanged from the previous session. Qingdao port spot prices fell 1 yuan/mt on average. Traders were moderately active and mills stayed on the sidelines.

Prices this week were supported by pre-holiday restocking, higher freight rates and expectations of reduced Brazilian supply, with the weekly average up about 2 yuan/mt. On fundamentals, overseas shipments are expected to edge higher, while arrivals are already at elevated levels and may ease slightly, though they remain high overall. On demand, blast furnace maintenance increased this week, with some programmes due to start between late September and early October. Hot metal output is expected to fall further next week and the decline may steepen from October. Combined with the end of pre-holiday restocking, iron ore demand faces a marked contraction, and bearish fundamentals continue to weigh on prices.

Risk aversion prompted some funds to step back today, however, and price swings have narrowed. Iron ore prices are likely to trade in a limited range next week, extending the current sideways pattern.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Ease on Slow Demand, Cautious Buying
3 hours ago
[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Ease on Slow Demand, Cautious Buying
Read More
[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Ease on Slow Demand, Cautious Buying
[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Ease on Slow Demand, Cautious Buying
[India Domestic] Domestic steel prices extended decline amid weak demand and cautious buying. The small decline looks like a short pause after a big rise as buyers wait to see whether prices hold. Mandi ingot down 8 USD/tonne (800 INR/tonne) to 485 USD/tonne (46,500 INR/tonne) EXW Mandi. HMS 1&2 (80:20) down 7 USD/tonne (700 INR/tonne) to 394 USD/tonne (37,800 INR/tonne) delivered Mandi. Raipur billet down 5 USD/tonne (500 INR/tonne) to 453 USD/tonne (43,500 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Domestic demand and firm raw-material costs are supporting local billet prices, while overseas buyers remain cautious and are resisting higher offers. Mumbai Rebar decreased 5 USD/tonne (500 INR/tonne) to 537 USD/tonne (51,500 INR/tonne) EXW Mumbai. Sponge iron PDRI down 3 USD/tonne (300 INR/tonne) to 289 USD/tonne (27,800 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Domestic steel market may pick up after the monsoon and prices may likely to go up in coming weeks which could support rebar demand.
3 hours ago
[SMM Iron Ore] Higher lump premiums and Brazilian freight push imported iron ore margins negative
7 hours ago
[SMM Iron Ore] Higher lump premiums and Brazilian freight push imported iron ore margins negative
Read More
[SMM Iron Ore] Higher lump premiums and Brazilian freight push imported iron ore margins negative
[SMM Iron Ore] Higher lump premiums and Brazilian freight push imported iron ore margins negative
7 hours ago
[India’s steel output rises 3.4% in August as core sector grows 4.8%]
Sep 22, 2026 15:06 (GMT+8)
[India’s steel output rises 3.4% in August as core sector grows 4.8%]
Read More
[India’s steel output rises 3.4% in August as core sector grows 4.8%]
[India’s steel output rises 3.4% in August as core sector grows 4.8%]
India’s core sector output grew 4.8% YoY in August 2026, easing from 5% in July, while steel output rose 3.4%. Iron ore production increased 5.5%, while cement output rose 12.5% and electricity generation 11.6%. Core sector output grew 4.3% during April-August 2026, compared with 2.4% a year earlier. For the steel market, higher steel, iron ore and cement output indicates continued activity across steelmaking and construction-related sectors which could support steel demand in the near term. ICRA expects overall industrial output growth to ease to around 5%-6% in August from 6.7% in July, suggesting some moderation in near-term industrial activity.
Sep 22, 2026 15:06 (GMT+8)
Related News
news
[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Ease on Slow Demand, Cautious Buying
Sep 24, 2026 16:33 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Iron Ore] Higher lump premiums and Brazilian freight push imported iron ore margins negative
Sep 24, 2026 13:13 (GMT+8)
news
[India’s steel output rises 3.4% in August as core sector grows 4.8%]
Sep 22, 2026 15:06 (GMT+8)
news
[NMDC Targets 60 MT Iron Ore Output in FY27]
Sep 21, 2026 15:10 (GMT+8)