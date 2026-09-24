SS futures recovery unlikely to change steel mill production cut expectations, narrowing economic advantages keep stainless steel scrap prices stable [SMM Stainless Steel Scrap Market Weekly Review]

This week, 304 stainless steel scrap off-cuts prices in east China remained flat, with a quotation range of 9,700-9,800 yuan/mt; prices in Foshan also held steady, ranging from 9,800 to 10,100 yuan/mt. From a raw material cost perspective, the production cost of stainless steel using only stainless steel scrap is approximately 13,763.18 yuan/mt, while using only high-grade NPI reaches 14,186.61 yuan/mt. Stainless steel scrap still holds some economic substitution advantage over high-grade NPI, but the price spread between the two has narrowed.

This week, stainless steel scrap prices overall maintained a weak and stable pattern. During the week, SS futures rebounded from low levels, and with the holiday approaching, end-user buyers' bargaining power weakened somewhat. Finished product spot prices firmed slightly, and the decline in stainless steel scrap prices eased and stabilized. However, the positive impact from the futures recovery lacked sustainability, as end-user demand did not actually recover. Overall market transaction volumes improved only marginally, and downstream players held strong pessimistic wait-and-see sentiment toward the outlook, making it difficult to provide any substantive boost to scrap prices. Meanwhile, high-grade NPI prices continued to pull back, further compressing the cost substitution advantage of stainless steel scrap and weakening bottom support for scrap prices. The market overall exhibited a stable but slightly weak character.

Overall, the modest futures recovery and pre-holiday restocking demand were insufficient to offset multiple bearish factors, including sluggish end-user demand and weak supply expectations. Hopes for a peak-season recovery have now completely faded, end-user demand remains persistently weak, and market trading sentiment is subdued. Additionally, expectations for stainless steel mill production cuts in October continue to build, and raw material demand from the production side is likely to contract further. Steel mills are becoming more cautious in their purchase willingness for stainless steel scrap, and buying activity in the market remains sluggish. Under the combined weight of multiple bearish factors—absent demand recovery, a disproven peak season, expectations for mill production cuts, falling substitute raw material prices, and narrowing cost advantages—stainless steel scrap prices lack upward momentum. In summary, the short-term weak and stable market pattern is unlikely to reverse, and prices are unlikely to see a trend-driven rebound. Stainless steel scrap prices are expected to continue consolidating within a range in a weak and stable manner.