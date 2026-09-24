Silver Mountain Resources Inc. announced on September 21 that its Reliquias underground silver polymetallic mine in Peru had achieved first concentrate production.

The Caudalosa processing plant has commenced concentrate production, confirming the operational readiness of the processing circuit and supporting infrastructure, in line with the company’s previously announced schedule to commence production in the third quarter of 2026. Initial feed came from approximately 45,000 tonnes of stockpiled material accumulated during underground mining operations. Concentrate shipments are expected to begin in October 2026.