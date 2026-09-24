logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Silver Mountain's Reliquias Mine Achieves First Concentrate Production in Peru

Published: Sep 24, 2026 16:47 (GMT+8)

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. announced on September 21 that its Reliquias underground silver polymetallic mine in Peru had achieved first concentrate production.

The Caudalosa processing plant has commenced concentrate production, confirming the operational readiness of the processing circuit and supporting infrastructure, in line with the company’s previously announced schedule to commence production in the third quarter of 2026. Initial feed came from approximately 45,000 tonnes of stockpiled material accumulated during underground mining operations. Concentrate shipments are expected to begin in October 2026.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
End-use demand underperforms, zinc oxide operating rates edge down [SMM Zinc Oxide Weekly Review]
3 mins ago
End-use demand underperforms, zinc oxide operating rates edge down [SMM Zinc Oxide Weekly Review]
Read More
End-use demand underperforms, zinc oxide operating rates edge down [SMM Zinc Oxide Weekly Review]
End-use demand underperforms, zinc oxide operating rates edge down [SMM Zinc Oxide Weekly Review]
[Poor end-use demand performance, zinc oxide operating rate edges down] From the perspective of end-use demand performance, in the rubber-grade zinc oxide sector, tire enterprise orders are generally weak, and purchases of zinc oxide remain just-in-time; orders in the desulfurization field perform poorly, with demand remaining sluggish...
3 mins ago
Die-casting zinc alloy operating rates trend lower, expected to decline further next week [SMM die-casting zinc alloy weekly review]
6 mins ago
Die-casting zinc alloy operating rates trend lower, expected to decline further next week [SMM die-casting zinc alloy weekly review]
Read More
Die-casting zinc alloy operating rates trend lower, expected to decline further next week [SMM die-casting zinc alloy weekly review]
Die-casting zinc alloy operating rates trend lower, expected to decline further next week [SMM die-casting zinc alloy weekly review]
[Operating rate of die-casting zinc alloy declines, expected to fall further next week] The operating rate moved lower this week, mainly because some enterprises scheduled maintenance during the week, dragging down the overall operating level. In addition, some small and medium-sized enterprises have recently been affected by high prices, with weaker order performance, and there have been cases of proactive production control, which also weighed on the operating rate.
6 mins ago
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Drives Inventory Decline, Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs [SMM Zinc Futures Brief]
7 mins ago
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Drives Inventory Decline, Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs [SMM Zinc Futures Brief]
Read More
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Drives Inventory Decline, Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs [SMM Zinc Futures Brief]
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Drives Inventory Decline, Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs [SMM Zinc Futures Brief]
[Pre-holiday stockpiling drives inventory decline, zinc prices consolidate at highs] The most-traded SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,740 yuan/mt. After the open, SHFE zinc consolidated around the daily average, touching an intraday high of 26,855 yuan/mt in early trading and a low of 26,690 yuan/mt during the session, before closing up 50 yuan/mt, or 0.19%, at 26,760 yuan/mt. Trading volume increased to 72,614 lots, and open interest rose by 2,140 lots to 148,000 lots.
7 mins ago
Related News
news
End-use demand underperforms, zinc oxide operating rates edge down [SMM Zinc Oxide Weekly Review]
Sep 24, 2026 17:22 (GMT+8)
news
Die-casting zinc alloy operating rates trend lower, expected to decline further next week [SMM die-casting zinc alloy weekly review]
Sep 24, 2026 17:19 (GMT+8)
news
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Drives Inventory Decline, Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs [SMM Zinc Futures Brief]
Sep 24, 2026 17:18 (GMT+8)
news
Longer Holiday Breaks Across Zinc Downstream Industries: When Will Consumption Recover? [SMM Analysis]
Sep 24, 2026 16:59 (GMT+8)