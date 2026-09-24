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[SMM Coking Coal and Coke Daily Brief] 20260924

Published: Sep 24, 2026 16:46 (GMT+8)

[SMM Daily Review on Coking Coal and Coke]

Coking coal market:

Linfen low-sulphur coking coal was quoted at 2,510 yuan/mt.

For coking coal, three government departments issued a document on coal mine safety and stable production to ensure supply, prompting the market to trade expectations of supply recovery, though actual production release still needs time to materialize. In the short term, mine output increases face hard constraints, and the tight supply fundamentals have not been substantially reversed. Coking coal prices are likely to consolidate on a subdued note in the near term.

Coke market:

The nationwide average price of quasi-first-grade metallurgical coke (dry-quenched) was 2,420 yuan/mt.

In terms of supply, coke enterprises' losses continued to narrow, and some enterprises have begun formulating and initiating production ramp-up plans. However, coke enterprises' costs remained firm, and overall capacity release was slow, with only a few coke enterprises resuming production modestly while most maintained their existing production restrictions. Currently, coke enterprises' shipments were moderate, and coke inventory at plants continued to pull back. On the demand side, steel mills' hot metal production stayed high, still supporting rigid coke consumption. Moreover, steel mills' coke inventories were in a low range, and pre-holiday phased restocking demand objectively existed. However, steel mills' profitability had not yet recovered, and restocking intensity was clearly limited by capital pressure. Overall, bullish and bearish forces on both supply and demand sides were locked in a tug-of-war, and expectations for the first round of coke price cuts continued to build. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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