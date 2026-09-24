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Gold retreats while platinum and palladium diverge after Fed tightening

Published: Sep 24, 2026 16:16 (GMT+8)
Source: reuters.com

[SMM Precious Metals Flash] Spot gold fell 0.4% to US$4,325.03/oz on 22 September as markets priced a prolonged period of high US interest rates; US gold futures declined 0.5% to US$4,362. Platinum rose 0.7% to US$1,810.81/oz, while palladium fell 1.1% to US$1,286.91/oz. A day earlier, gold had lost 0.6%, while platinum and palladium gained 0.3% and 0.4% respectively.

The movement indicates that interest-rate expectations, the dollar and oil-driven inflation concerns remained the dominant immediate precious-metals drivers. Platinum’s relative resilience did not establish a change in physical PGM fundamentals, and the opposing palladium movement cautions against treating this as a broad PGM-sector rally.

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Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[SMM Precious Metals Flash] Spot gold fell 0.4% to US$4,325.03/oz on - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)