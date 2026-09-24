[SMM Precious Metals Flash] Spot gold fell 0.4% to US$4,325.03/oz on 22 September as markets priced a prolonged period of high US interest rates; US gold futures declined 0.5% to US$4,362. Platinum rose 0.7% to US$1,810.81/oz, while palladium fell 1.1% to US$1,286.91/oz. A day earlier, gold had lost 0.6%, while platinum and palladium gained 0.3% and 0.4% respectively.

The movement indicates that interest-rate expectations, the dollar and oil-driven inflation concerns remained the dominant immediate precious-metals drivers. Platinum’s relative resilience did not establish a change in physical PGM fundamentals, and the opposing palladium movement cautions against treating this as a broad PGM-sector rally.